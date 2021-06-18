A Summer Meal Solution (Video Recipe)

Sunshine and summer evenings often elicit a certain craving for warm-weather favorites, but many families don’t always have time to light a grill or wait for the charcoal to heat up. On those busy days when summer fare calls your name but time is of the essence, opt for a family-friendly recipe that offers a seasonal taste from the cool comforts of the kitchen.

Hot dogs provide a versatile option that brings the kids running and can be used in a wide variety of dishes. These Corn Muffin Hot Dog Sliders, ready in just 30 minutes, offer a tasty twist on tradition by combining a summertime favorite with a comfort food classic.

In addition to the feel-good flavors, they’re made with all-beef Coleman Natural uncured hot dogs, sourced from American family farms that never use antibiotics or added hormones, meaning you can feel confident about the ingredients you’re feeding your family.

For more recipe ideas, visit ColemanNatural.com/Recipes.

Corn Muffin Hot Dog Sliders

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Servings: 6 (2 sliders per serving)

Nonstick cooking spray

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup yellow cornmeal

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup buttermilk

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted

1/3 cup sugar

2 large eggs

6 Coleman Natural Beef Hot Dogs, cut into coins or sliced on bias, 1/2-inch thick

1 cup baby arugula

mustard, for garnish (optional)

ketchup, for garnish (optional)

relish, for garnish (optional)

Preheat oven to 375 F. Lightly coat 12-cup muffin tin with nonstick cooking spray; set aside. In a large bowl, combine flour, cornmeal, baking soda, and salt. In a separate bowl, whisk buttermilk, butter, sugar, and eggs. Pour wet mixture over dry ingredients and stir until moist. Scoop batter into each muffin tin cup until halfway full. Bake 8-10 minutes, or until golden brown. Remove pan from oven and cool on wire rack 10-15 minutes before removing muffins from pan. In a large skillet over medium heat, cook hotdog slices, turning occasionally with a fork until slightly browned. Slice each muffin in half horizontally, add arugula and hot dog slices then garnish with mustard, ketchup, and relish, if desired.

Substitution: Use store-bought corn muffin mix rather than making corn muffins from scratch, if desired.

SOURCE: Coleman Natural Foods