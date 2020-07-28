A Serving Of Milk Chocolate Has About The Same Amount Of Caffeine As A Cup Of Decaf Coffee.

A Serving Of Milk Chocolate Has About The Same Amount Of Caffeine...

On July 28th dive into the ever-popular National Milk Chocolate Day. When it comes to chocolate, this sweet easily pleases.

Solid chocolate, when combined with either powdered, liquid or condensed milk, is known as milk chocolate. While candy bar makers use milk chocolate to make their most popular candy bars, the treat isn’t the healthiest of the chocolates.

In fact, we’ve been adding milk to chocolate beverages since the mid-17th century.

Daniel Peter, the inventor of milk chocolate, was born in the village of Moudon, located in the Canton of Vaud, in beautiful, mountainous Switzerland in 1836.

In 1875 Daniel Peter invented milk chocolate by mixing powdered milk developed by Henri Nestlé with the liquor. It’s been milk chocolate bliss ever since.

More than 50 percent of adults in the US prefer chocolate to any other flavor.

Americans eat 2.8 billion pounds of candy annually. About half of it is chocolate.

The word chocolate comes from “Xocolatl,” the Aztec word that means “bitter water.”

Eating chocolate can help prevent tooth decay and works as an anti-bacterial agent.

The overall taste of milk chocolate is altogether lighter and sweeter than dark chocolate and its texture is softer.

The first known variation with donkey milk was developed by Jordan & Timaeus in 1839.

The Hershey Company commonly known as Hershey’s is the largest producer in the US.

Spain introduced milk chocolate to Europe for the first time in the 1600s and the first commercial milk chocolate bars were produced by Cadbury’s in England in the mid 1800s.

Research to date supports that chocolate can be enjoyed as part of a balanced, heart-healthy diet and lifestyle.

The average serving of milk chocolate has about the same amount of caffeine as a cup of decaf coffee.

Studies have demonstrated that one of the major saturated fats in chocolate does not raise cholesterol like other hard fats–meaning chocolate can be enjoyed in moderation.

Chocolate comes from a fruit tree; it’s made from a seed.

Benjamin Franklin sold chocolate in his print shop in Philadelphia.

The Aztec emperor Montezuma drank 50 cups of cacao a day from a golden chalice.

Champagne and sparkling wines are too acidic to pair well with milk or dark chocolate. Try pairing a sweet bubbly with white chocolate and red wine with dark. In general, you want to match the sweetness level of the wine with the sweetness level of the chocolate.

It is said that chocolates have more than 500 flavors available, while wine has just about 200.

Hot Chocolate Was The First Chocolate Treat, Not The Bars. Cocoa was brewed in both Aztec and Mexico; however, it wasn’t anything like the hot chocolate we get nowadays. It was primarily a bitter concoction that was often enjoyed during weddings and other occasions.

Remember the famous shower scene in Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho that assumed cult status among movies belonging to the psychological horror-thriller genre? Well, the blood that was shown is that scene was nothing but chocolate syrup!

