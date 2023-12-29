A Review Of POMP SNOW & CIRQUEumstance

Not knowing what to expect I attended the POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance holiday show at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood. To say I was pleasantly surprised doesn’t begin to describe the indescribable.

POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance exceeded its hype and is a cutting-edge, jaw-dropping modern-day spectacle.

Computers, cellphones, technology, projections, drones and hoverboards are choreographed with unicycles, twirling hoops, spinning aerialists, skaters and dancers. A fresh synthesis of twenty-first-century marvel with a splash of magic and an abundance of entertaining splendor.

Thirty astonishing artists from around the world recreate the POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance storybook tale with breathtaking performances and costumes worthy of a Tony Award.

Set in an engaging immersive configuration, book characters leap off the pages and onto the walls as animated projections surround the audience and compliment each of the scene’s mesmerizing performances on stage.

Creator and director Neil Goldberg masterfully staged a production that had a very large and diverse audience captivated from beginning to end at every vantage point.

Parents seemed thrilled their kids sat in awe while everyone was transported into a realm of fantasy and fascination.

The catchy songs are stuck in my head and sum it all up – let’s GO! “