A Protein-Packed Dessert (Video Recipe)

By
FamilyFeatures.com
-
Peanut Butter Crunch

Adding better-for-you recipes to your family’s menu can be as simple as incorporating protein with ingredients that enhance flavor and nutrition.

For example, this Peanut Butter Crunch is powered by peanuts, a nutrient-rich superfood that delivers 19 vitamins and minerals plus 7 grams of protein per serving. It’s a simple, sweet way to enjoy an at-home dessert without ditching health goals.

Visit gapeanuts.com to find more recipes that pack a protein punch.

Yield: 2 dozen squares

  • 1          cup light corn syrup
  • 1          cup granulated sugar
  • 1          jar (12 ounces) crunchy peanut butter
  • 6          cups crisp rice cereal
  • coconut flakes, for topping (optional)
  • chocolate chips, for topping (optional)
  • melted chocolate, for topping (optional)
  • sprinkles, for topping (optional)
  1. In a 2-quart microwave-safe container, stir syrup and sugar.
  2. Microwave 1 1/2-2 minutes on high, or until sugar is dissolved.
  3. Stir in peanut butter until well blended.
  4. Mix in cereal.
  5. Pour into an 8-by-12-inch buttered pan.
  6. When cooled, cut into squares and top with coconut flakes, chocolate chips, melted chocolate or sprinkles, if desired.

SOURCE: Georgia Peanut Commission

FamilyFeatures, posted on SouthFloridaReporter.com, Feb. 2, 2022

Republished with permission

