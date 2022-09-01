A Homemade Crunchy Mushroom Wrap to Save Your Grocery Budget (Video Recipe)

(Family Features) If the prices of your favorite ingredients have you dreading the next trip to the grocery store, finding ways to stretch your budget can help you feel better at the checkout counter.

One such way: turning to versatile ingredients that help make every dollar count by using them in a variety of your family’s favorite meals. Flavorful options like mushrooms enhance recipes by extending portions when you use a process called “The Blend.” Blending finely chopped mushrooms with ground meat allows you to extend the volume of dishes like burgers, tacos, pasta, wraps and more.

Simply chop your desired mushroom variety to match the consistency of ground meat, blend the chopped mushrooms and meat together then cook your blend to complete the recipe. This Blended Crunchy Mushroom Wrap is a perfect example of an easy yet delicious way to take your grocery budget further.

Visit MushroomCouncil.com for more blended recipe ideas.

Blended Crunchy Mushroom Wraps

Recipe courtesy of the Mushroom Council

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Servings: 6

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 cup finely chopped yellow onion

8 ounces mushrooms, such as white button, crimini or portabella, finely chopped

1/2 pound lean ground beef

1 tablespoon taco seasoning

6 burrito-size flour tortillas (about 10 inches each)

1/3 cup nacho cheese sauce

6 tostada shells

sour cream

6 mini soft taco-size flour tortillas (about 4 1/2 inches each)

shredded lettuce

diced tomatoes

shredded Mexican cheese blend

nonstick cooking spray

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat olive oil. Cook onions 1-2 minutes until translucent. Add mushrooms and ground beef. Cook about 5 minutes, or until the beef is no longer pink. Stir in taco seasoning. Cook 2-3 minutes. Set aside. Lay one large flour tortilla on a flat surface. Spread 2 tablespoons mushroom-meat mixture on the center of the tortilla. Drizzle a dollop of nacho cheese over the mushroom-meat mixture. Top meat with one tostada shell then spread a thin layer of sour cream over the tostada shell. Top with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, and shredded Mexican cheese then one small tortilla. Make sure not to overstuff so the wrap doesn’t break apart while cooking. Fold edges of large tortilla toward the center until completely covered. In a hot skillet, generously spray with nonstick cooking spray. Carefully place wrap seam side down on skillet. Cook 2-3 minutes until golden brown. Flip and cook the other side until golden brown. Repeat with the remaining mushroom-meat mixture, tortillas, and toppings. Cut wraps half and serve.

SOURCE: Mushroom Council