A Holiday Show Not To Be Missed At The Diplomat Beach Resort...

POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance is a combination of drones, projections, magic acts and cirque acts beyond Imagination.

It’s right up there with “The Nutcracker,” “A Christmas Carol,” “White Christmas” “A Christmas Story”, “Elf” and all the other holiday classics but with a magical twist.

If you can get to the Diplomat before the show run ends on December 30, you will experience a wonderful theatrical masterpiece unlike anything you have ever seen before!

There is a reason this show has been featured on Good Morning America, Fox & Friends, Local10, Deco Drive, CBS4, South Florida PBS, NBC6, Telemundo and more. It’s unique, modern, extravagant and the perfect holiday entertainment for the entire family.

Created by renowned Broadway director and Cirque Dreams founder Neil Goldberg in partnership with Capture Studio Group, POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance is sure to become an annual holiday event from coast to coast.

Adapted from Goldberg’s 9-time award-winning book and 7-time Telly Award holiday film, POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance is an exhilarating journey with three best friends who master music, magic, and circus skills for the holiday season at a secret university before sharing their talents & lessons with the world.

You will first enter the POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance IMMERSIVE UNIVERSE, an interactive holiday wonderland filled with dazzling lights, remarkable decorations, festive treats, and memorable characters from the book.

Sparkling reindeer, colossal candy canes and towering nutcrackers are surrounded by holiday trees and sculptures adorned with glistening crystals, creating the perfect array of Instagrammable moments & happenings.

Once inside the custom-configured Great Hall Theatre, the live show performs in the center of the space while the audience is surrounded by animated video projections of the book’s illustrations.

The combination of live theatre & encompassing the audience with the projected illustrations creates a 360° immersive experience as if sitting inside the pages of the storybook.

Aerial acts, gravity-defying circus performances, spellbinding magic, skating and cycling are performed in this show-stopping Broadway-bound production.

An international cast of 30 world-class acrobats, magicians, singers, dancers and enchanting characters will mesmerize with over 200 breathtaking costumes to an original score and an unforgettable grand appearance by Santa Claus himself, making this entertainment phenomenon the perfect holiday gift for the entire family.

Tickets start at $39 and are on sale at www.CirqueAtTheDiplomat.com