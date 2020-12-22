A Guide to Choosing the Right Cologne For Men – Opinion

Whether you’re buying for your friend, family member or partner, selecting the right scent is quite a difficult task. The problem is fragrance is a delicate and personal choice. How we smell says a fair bit about us. Often, men want to cultivate a particular image and that can be ruined by the wrong cologne.

One of the best ways to get the right cologne is to ask what they like to wear. My father, for instance, has worn the same cologne for 30 years. He likes it and it works for him plus we all know what to buy him for Christmas!

My husband, on the other hand, likes to try new colognes. He also likes to be surprised. This makes my life difficult! Over the many Christmases and birthdays, I’ve picked up quite a few tips and tricks for choosing colognes that he will like.

Luckily, for you, I’m willing to share!

Think about Their Interests

I’m not suggesting that you buy petrol scented cologne if your partner, brother, or father likes cars. The idea isn’t to match the scent exactly.

What I mean is think about which scents will complement their hobbies. If, for example, your partner is an outdoorsman, look at woody or musky scents. These colognes will remind them of the outdoors where they enjoy spending time. They’ll look forward to wearing them.

If you’re buying for a sophisticated man, look for sophisticated fragrances, oriental woods and citrus notes are a good choice. These will blend in quite nicely at the theatre or fancy dinner parties. For athletic or sporty types, look for something fresh but masculine. Perhaps a base note of wood with some lighter top notes.

If you choose a scent that reminds them of the places they love visiting or the things they love to do they’ll feel more comfortable wearing the scent.

When Do They Wear Cologne?

There’s a difference between daily cologne and ‘event’ colognes. First and foremost, the cost! You probably don’t want to drop hundreds of dollars on a cologne that is going to be worn daily to work or school.

Daily cologne is used up quickly and your man will find himself forking out hundreds, perhaps thousands of dollars to keep wearing this cologne. Before your purchase cologne, work out whether it’s going to be a daily cologne or a special occasion cologne.

Daily colognes need to be reasonably priced and long-lasting. They should have strong base notes as these are the notes with the longest life.

Scents that are only going to be worn for a party or event can be a little more expensive. This is the kind of cologne that will help a guy stand out from the crowd.

These colognes also don’t need to last as long as daily scents. You can go for more delicate fragrances with brighter top notes. It won’t matter that the notes fade after a few hours because the party will also have fizzled out.

As well as considering the scent, you’ll want to consider the type of cologne. You’ve probably heard the terms eau de cologne, eau de toilette, and eau de parfum. They’re all french but that’s where the similarities end. Each one has a different concentration of scent and oils. This affects how long they last.

Check out this article to find out which is the best choice for you.

Designer or Niche?

There are two kinds of fragrances, designer fragrances are most common. They are made by big-name brands like Burberry, Gucci, and Hugo Boss. They tend to have a universal appeal and are a safe choice if you’re unsure what to get. You’ll be able to read a lot of detailed reviews about designer fragrances, like this ‘Best Hugo Boss Cologne’ article.

Designer brands tend to cost between $20 -$150 though some can be much more expensive. You’ll be able to pick up designer fragrances in most perfume shops, which is great because your partner can restock when they run out.

Niche fragrances are more like artisanal fragrances. They tend to be made by independent companies or artists and will use bolder more experimental fragrances.

If your man is a bit of a cologne collector, a niche fragrance is a great way to get them something different. Some niche fragrances may be stocked in major retailers, but you are more than likely going to have to look online or visit specialist stores. This might not always be practical, but it is the price of unique fragrances.

Speaking of price, niche colognes tend to start at around $50 but can end up costing hundreds of dollars. The price reflects the quality ingredients and the artistry that goes into making the cologne.

Choosing a cologne for a man in your life is difficult. It’s probably more difficult right now when most of us can’t get out and sniff them in the store. The best you can do is think about what they like, the kind of person they are, and their cologne habits. With these in mind, you’ll be able to make a good choice.

Author Bio: Sara Kane has a keen knowledge of fashion and is compassionate with her fellow enthusiast. She shares ideas, guides, and advice to readers in order for them to attain their utmost presentation, especially with perfumes. She is a contributor over at Rooftop Squad, a company that specializes in men’s grooming and fragrances