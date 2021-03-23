A Fresh Twist on Fajitas to Support Family Nutrition (Video Recipe)

Between the time it takes to plan healthy meals and the actual minutes spent in the kitchen, it can be easy for some families to let nutrition fall by the wayside. However, all it takes is a little twist on your loved ones’ favorite meals to free up those valuable moments while taking health into account.

These Sheet Pan Mushroom Fajitas, for example, offer a meatless version of an ethnic meal many families love. Gather fresh onions and bell peppers to mix with earthy, wholesome mushrooms as the heart of this plant-forward dish. Slice, season with taco seasoning, toss with vegetable oil and bake for less than half an hour for a family dinner that’s as simple as it is flavorful. Plus, you can garnish the fajitas with any combination of avocado and lime to salsa or hot sauce for a perfectly customizable taste.

Find more ways to add mushrooms to the menu at mushroomcouncil.com.

Sheet Pan Mushroom Fajitas

Total time: 30 minutes

Yield: 6 fajitas

2 large portobello mushroom caps, sliced into 1/4-inch strips

2 medium yellow onions, sliced into 1/4-inch strips

2 large red bell peppers, sliced into 1/4-inch strips

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 1/4 teaspoons taco seasoning

6 flour tortillas (6 inches), warmed

1/4 cup roughly chopped cilantro

avocado (optional)

salsa (optional)

hot sauce (optional)

lime (optional)

Preheat oven to 400 F. Line large 18-by-13-inch baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside. In a large bowl, toss mushrooms, onions, and peppers with oil and taco seasoning. Distribute on a baking sheet. Roast 25 minutes, tossing halfway through, until veggies are fork tender and edges are slightly browned. Serve with warmed tortillas and garnish with cilantro. Top with avocado, salsa, hot sauce, or lime, if desired.

SOURCE: Mushroom Council