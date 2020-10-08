A Final Farewell for Don Ryce

On Wednesday, Don Ryce, father, lawyer and co-founder of the Jimmy Ryce Center was laid to rest. Below is the eulogy presented at the funeral, Don’s biography and our heartfelt thanks to the many people who made the day memorable.

On behalf of Don’s son, Ted, and the Jimmy Ryce Center we want to thank you for being here.

A special thank you to all of the members of law enforcement who made it a point to be with us today.

Don would have been overjoyed. He loved you and he loved all of the bloodhounds.

He and Claudine always said each time a bloodhound found a missing child it was as if Jimmy was giving them a hug.

His last words to us were, “I want you to keep the Jimmy Ryce Center going.”

We promised him that we’d be honored.

Today we have come to say goodbye to our friend.

The ground we’re standing on right now is soaked in tears.

We stood here in December of 1995 and cried buckets of tears for Jimmy.

We returned to this very spot in 2009 when we lost Claudine, who as we all know, died of a broken heart.

But they are at peace now. We all know that.

If you believe in heaven you know that Claudine, Jimmy, and Martha have not stopped hugging Don. That vision gives me hope and helps ease my pain.

And in case you didn’t know…the way they are buried here is how they use to all cuddle in bed to read a goodnight story. Jimmy in the middle and Don and Claudine on each side.

Don Ryce dedicated his heart and soul to make sure that the legacy he and Claudine started to honor Jimmy would live on.

Despite all the agony, he endured in his life, Don Ryce never lost his sense of humor, never stopped caring for his family, and always had a smile on his face.

He was strong. He was loving. He had a heart filled with compassion. He was a true southern gentleman. He loved life and……

He always believed in tomorrow!