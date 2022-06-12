Home Weather A Few Showers And Storms Around Florida Sunday

A Few Showers And Storms Around Florida Sunday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Sunday features the beginning of a transition to drier weather, so look for mostly sunny skies and a few afternoon storms in spots.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Monday will bring hazy skies with lots of sun as some Saharan dust moves into South Florida.  A stray storm is possible in spots during the afternoon.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday will feature hazy sun, a few clouds near the Atlantic coast, and the chance of an afternoon storm in spots.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday will see more moisture working its way into our area, so look for good sun and some clouds, with some showers and storms popping up in the afternoon.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and a few showers and storms in spots.  Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

The tropics are quiet right now.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

