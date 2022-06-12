A Few Showers And Storms Around Florida Sunday

Sunday features the beginning of a transition to drier weather, so look for mostly sunny skies and a few afternoon storms in spots. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Monday will bring hazy skies with lots of sun as some Saharan dust moves into South Florida. A stray storm is possible in spots during the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday will feature hazy sun, a few clouds near the Atlantic coast, and the chance of an afternoon storm in spots. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday will see more moisture working its way into our area, so look for good sun and some clouds, with some showers and storms popping up in the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and a few showers and storms in spots. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

The tropics are quiet right now.