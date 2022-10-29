On October 30th, the country celebrates its favorite vegetable with National Candy Corn Day.
- In the 1880s, George Renninger of Wunderle Candy Company created candy corn. His sweet treat represented the bright colors of corn kernels.
- Originally, candy corn was yellow, orange and white.
- Originally, each tiny candy corn kernel was made by hand.
- However, it wasn’t until 1889 that the Goelitz Candy Company took over Wunderlee and made the candy popular.
- The same company changed its name in 2001, to the more familiar “Jelly Belly Candy Company”,
- One serving of candy corn contains only about 140 calories.
- Candy corn has 7 calories per kernel.
- More than 35 million pounds of candy corn will be produced this year. That equates to nearly 9 billion pieces — enough to circle the moon nearly four times if laid end-to-end.
- Halloween accounts for 75% of the annual candy corn production.
- A cup of candy corn has fewer calories than a cup of raisins.
- Candy Corn once had the name “Chicken Feed” because of its similarity to real corn.
- Once opened, a bag of candy corn will be safe to eat for up to 6 weeks. Unopened, it’s good for up to 9 months.
- There are a ton of candy corn haters out there, but it’s actually one of the most popular Halloween candies. It takes second place only to chocolate, and it’s the number one favorite in Oregon, Texas, Tennessee, and South Carolina.
- Candy corn is fat free.
- Each kernel of CANDY CORN has its own unique shape, much like a snowflake.
- CANDY CORN is technically neither corn nor candy.
- Candy corn is not just for Halloween anymore. Brown, orange and white candy corn, or “Indian corn” is available for Thanksgiving followed by red, green and white candy corn for Christmas.
- Candy corn is not just for Halloween anymore. Candy makers have made candy corn themed for Christmas, Valentine’s Day, and Easter in recent years.
- For Thanksgiving, serve fall corn, which is brown, orange, and white (the brown section is chocolate flavored).
- Christmas-inspired reindeer corn has the classic vanilla flavor of traditional candy corn but comes in a green, white, and red colorway.
- Celebrate Valentine’s Day with cupid corn in pink, red, and white.
- For Easter, load up on bunny corn in various pastel colors.
- You can also find seasonal candy corn varieties in apple, pumpkin spice, and cinnamon flavors.
