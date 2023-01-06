Home News A Cool Morning And Sunny Skies Today

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Sunny and Cooler

Friday features a cool morning and sunny skies as drier air filters into South Florida.  Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at both the Atlantic and Gulf beaches.  Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid 70s along the Gulf coast.
Saturday will bring morning lows in the 50s to low 60s.  Then we’ll see plenty of sun with just a few clouds at times on an ocean breeze.  Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.
Sunday will feature another cool morning, with lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.  Look for lots of sun with a cloud or two at times.  Sunday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.
Monday will be sunny once again along the Gulf coast, but the east coast metro area will see a mix of sun, clouds, and a few showers.  Monday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.
Tuesday’s forecast calls for good sun, clouds at times, and a few showers.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s.
