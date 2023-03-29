A Comforting Casserole (Video Recipe)

(Culinary.net) Almost nothing says comfort food quite like a freshly baked casserole. Next time your family asks for a warm, comforting meal, try this Rotisserie Chicken-Biscuit Casserole with just a handful of ingredients and less than 15 minutes of cook time.
Find more comfort food recipes at Culinary.net.
Rotisserie Chicken-Biscuit Casserole
- 1 whole rotisserie chicken
- 8 refrigerated biscuits
- 1 can (10 3/4 ounces) cream of mushroom soup
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1/4 cup sour cream
- 2 cups frozen vegetables
- 1/2 teaspoon dried basil
- 1/8 teaspoon pepper
- Heat oven to 450° F.
- Remove meat from rotisserie chicken and shred; set aside. Discard bones.
- Cut biscuits into quarters; set aside.
- In a saucepan, stir soup, milk, sour cream, chicken, vegetables, basil, and pepper. Cook until boiling.
- Spoon the chicken mixture into the baking dish. Arrange quartered biscuits over filling.
- Bake for 10-12 minutes, or until the biscuits are golden brown.
SOURCE: Culinary.net