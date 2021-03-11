Home Weather A Brisk Ocean Breeze Is Forecast For Florida Thursday

A Brisk Ocean Breeze Is Forecast For Florida Thursday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Thursday starts with a few early showers on the breeze.  The day features lots of sun and a few clouds on a gusty and brisk ocean breeze.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Atlantic coast.  Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will bring sunny skies and a gusty ocean breeze, especially near the east coast.  Friday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will be mostly sunny around South Florida.  Look for a gusty ocean breeze to remain near the Atlantic coast.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Sunday will feature lots of sun again.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Monday’s forecast includes plenty of sun and a few clouds at times.  Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

