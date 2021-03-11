A Brisk Ocean Breeze Is Forecast For Florida Thursday

Thursday starts with a few early showers on the breeze. The day features lots of sun and a few clouds on a gusty and brisk ocean breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Atlantic coast. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will bring sunny skies and a gusty ocean breeze, especially near the east coast. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will be mostly sunny around South Florida. Look for a gusty ocean breeze to remain near the Atlantic coast. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Sunday will feature lots of sun again. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Monday’s forecast includes plenty of sun and a few clouds at times. Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s.