A Break From the Storms … For Now

Thursday features mostly sunny skies with just the chance of a stray afternoon storm in spots on the South Florida mainland. Look for building clouds with just a few showers in spots in the Keys. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with some showers and storms developing in the afternoon and evening. Look for breezy conditions along the Gulf Coast spreading into the Keys. The east coast metro area will see a warm and gusty breeze. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s right at the Atlantic coast and in the upper 80s elsewhere in South Florida.

Saturday will feature good sun and a few clouds on a gusty breeze. Some showers and storms will develop in the afternoon and linger into the evening. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area, in the upper 80s in the Keys, and near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast.

Sunday will be quite windy with a mix of sun, clouds, and plenty of showers during the day and into the evening. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and a few showers in the morning and around midday. Breezy conditions will continue along the Gulf Coast and portions of the Keys. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-80s.