A Bit of Autumn, South Florida Style

Sunday features lots of sun as we wait for an early autumn cold front. Some showers and a few storms will move in on a building breeze during the late afternoon and evening. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast in the morning but look for the rip current risk to increase quickly at all the Atlantic beaches on Sunday afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Monday will bring mostly sunny skies and a brisk breeze as drier air filters in. But don’t rule out a few east coast showers blowing in from the ocean. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and breezy, with a few east coast showers in spots. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will feature breezy conditions with plenty of sun and some east coast showers in spots. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

It’s quiet in the tropics right now