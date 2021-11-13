90% Of Americans Feel Better About Themselves For Giving Back To Local Charities (Video & Infographic)

Three-quarters of Americans believe that if they do a good deed, the next person will pay it forward.

Helping someone with a task (61%), donating to someone in need (59%), saying “good morning” (53%) and even holding a door open for someone (53%) are deeds likely to turn the initiator’s day around.

That’s according to a recent survey of 2,000 U.S. respondents, in which most defined a “good deed” as an action that makes someone else feel good (64%) and something that benefits an individual, regardless if they personally know them or not (46%).

Nearly nine in 10 also contribute to a charity in some way and feel better about themselves when they actively give back to charity. Plus, those who give back are almost twice as likely to say they’re satisfied with their lives.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Walgreens ahead of Giving Tuesday, the survey also found that good deeds are rewarding and can have hidden mental and physical health benefits, causing the people who perform them to feel happy (92%), relaxed (77%) and healthy (71%).

In fact, according to nine in 10, the best reward may be the deed itself.

Respondents donate an average of $168 annually, and almost all admitted they donate more during the holiday season than at other times of the year.

On average, people add on an extra $404 during the holidays.

The vast majority of those who donate are more likely to focus their efforts on a local group rather than a national charity/organization (92%).

Two-thirds believe this will have a bigger impact, and three in five said it’s more trustworthy.

The spirit of giving inspires some to focus on holiday-specific causes, including charities that distribute toys to children in need.

“Our data shows that more than half of those who donate choose health-related charities,” said Maria Smith, Vice President of Payments & Financial Services at Walgreens. “It’s also interesting that those same consumers prioritize their shopping at retailers that share their values and support causes they believe in.

Eight in 10 of those surveyed say they’re more likely to shop for a specific product or at a particular store when they believe it will benefit a cause they care about. Despite this sentiment, three-fourths of respondents wish the companies and the products they chose made it easier to give more.

THE TOP MOST REWARDING SMALL DEEDS TO DO

Helping a colleague, friend or family member with a task (61%)

Donating to someone in need (59%)

Saying “good morning” to someone (53%)

Holding a door open for someone (53%)

Giving a compliment to someone (52%)

Paying for someone’s meal (46%)

Buying someone a coffee (43%)

Helping someone carry their groceries (42%)

TOP 5 MOST POPULAR TYPES OF CHARITIES

Health (53%)

Human/Civil Rights (44%)

Animals/Wildlife (42%)

Education (41%)

Environmental (41%)