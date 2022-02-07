9 Of The Best At-Home COVID-19 Tests Of 2022 And How To Choose

Medically reviewed by Darragh O’Carroll, MD — Written by Danielle Dresden

About COVID-19 The SARS-CoV-2 virus, responsible for causing the disease COVID-19, appeared in late 2019. It quickly spread and led to a pandemic, with the disease affecting many people across several countries. Human responses to COVID-19 vary greatly. While some people have mild cases and few or no symptoms, others become very sick and may require hospitalization. Individuals with underlying medical conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes, and lung issues, may be at greater risk of severe illness, and for some, the disease proves to be fatal. Common symptoms

As of January 15, 2022, insurance providers must reimburse the costs of over-the-counter (OTC) COVID-19 tests during the public health emergency. Some insurance companies may pay for COVID-19 home tests straight away, while others may require a person to fill out a form requesting reimbursement. For those without insurance, there are over 20,000 federally supported free testing sites across the United States. Moreover, the U.S. government has stated that it will provide further access to free tests at community sites, such as health centers and rural clinics. In addition, anyone — regardless of their insurance status — can order four free COVID-19 tests directly from the government. People can expect to receive their tests 7–12 days after ordering.

When to test The CDC states that people may need to take a home test if they show symptoms of COVID-19 or come into contact with someone who has tested positive, and cannot access a healthcare professional or public testing site. According to the CDC, the virus can spread to others for up to 2 days before a person experiences symptoms, and it may continue to spread for 10–20 days after, depending on the severity of the disease and the strength of the person’s immune system.

What to look for in an at-home COVID-19 test A person may consider several factors when looking for an at-home COVID-19 test. These include: Certifications: Some companies work with laboratories that follow the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA). This means that they have federal certifications and are open to regular inspections. A person can also check whether the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the tests.

When to contact a doctor In general, a person should contact a healthcare professional if they develop any of the COVID-19 symptoms we listed above. This is vital to help determine their next plan of action, including going to a testing site or arranging an at-home coronavirus test. Healthcare professionals can also advise on quarantine or isolation measures while individuals await their results. However, home testing may not suit individuals considered to be at high risk, such as those with chronic diseases or people who smoke. In these cases, a person should contact a doctor as soon as they experience symptoms. Frequently asked questions

Below, we answer some frequently asked questions about COVID-19 home tests. How accurate are at-home COVID-19 tests? The CDC states that people will most commonly get a positive or negative COVID-19 test result. A positive test result means the test has detected the presence of the virus, and a person is likely to have an infection. The CDC recommends that people who get a positive test result isolate at home for 10 days, wear a face mask, and avoid indoor gatherings to prevent the virus from spreading. A negative test result means the test has not detected the presence of the virus, and a person may not have an infection. However, a negative test result does not mean a person does not have COVID-19. The CDC recommends repeating the test with at least 24 hours between tests to increase the accuracy of the test results. In rare cases, self-tests may show an invalid result. This may mean that the test kit is not functioning properly or that an individual did not correctly collect their sample. If a person receives an invalid test result, they should contact the manufacturer for assistance and discuss any next steps. The FDA also explains that tests can produce a false-negative or false-positive result. It recommends that people who receive a positive result self-isolate and contact a doctor for further advice. Those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and receive a negative test result should also contact a healthcare professional for further testing. How long should I wait to test for COVID-19 after exposure if I received full vaccination? The CDC recommends different steps. These depend on whether a person has: not received vaccination

had two vaccines

received a booster vaccine For people who have come into contact with COVID-19 and have not received vaccination, have had two doses of the mRNA vaccine more than 6 months prior, or had the Johnson & Johnson vaccine more than 2 months prior, the CDC recommends quarantining for 5 days, with a further 5 days of wearing a face mask. Individuals who have received a booster dose do not need to quarantine. However, they should wear a face mask for 10 days after the exposure, to reduce the likelihood of the virus transmitting to others. The CDC recommends that people of all vaccine statuses undergo COVID-19 testing 5 days after exposure. Does insurance cover COVID-19 tests? As of January 15, 2022, insurance companies must reimburse the cost of OTC COVID-19 tests. Some companies may pay the total cost up front, while others may require a person to fill in a form for reimbursement. Additionally, people without insurance can receive free tests from over 20,000 federally supported sites across the U.S. Regardless of their insurance status, a person can also receive four free COVID-19 tests directly from the government.