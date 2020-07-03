8 Ways To Fight Boredom And Anxiety During The Pandemic

As someone who has always been concerned about his health and the health of everyone around him, the current pandemic definitely has me on the ropes. It doesn’t matter who you are or where you live, the best way to combat the virus is by making sure that you follow all the precautions and stay at home. Where on one side, it is your duty to stay indoors, things can get pretty boring pretty fast.

Many people have quarantined themselves in their homes, but it is having an adverse effect on their mental health.

Luckily, as someone who has been remotely managing a startup for a very long time, I have had my fair share of working from home long before the pandemic. My love for staying at home had allowed me to invent my own entertainment instead of going out. In times like these, when everyone is having trouble coping up with such a drastic change in their lives, it is routine for me.

On the other hand, instead of constantly battling the fear of being trapped inside my own home, I finally have the time to do all the things that I wanted to do for a long time. One of those was to take up writing as a hobby, which I am finally doing. In this article, I am going to share some ideas for fun activities that you can use to combat your loneliness, fear, and boredom and deal with COVID-19.

Exercise and Stretch

The best part about staying at home is that you finally have the time to do everything that you kept delaying because of your routine. If you think that you need a gym to do exercise, you are in for another thought. There are a lot of workout routines that can easily be done inside your home without the need for any equipment. You can easily do squats and ab workouts in your free time. If you want to take things to another level, you can use food cans or a bag full of weight as dumbbells. Exercising is the best way to spend some time and keep you healthy as you are going to need to stay fit now more than ever.

Have a Little Dance Party At Home

Staying indoors is a priority nowadays and is enforced everywhere in the world, but no one stopped you from having a little fun in your own home. Dancing is a great way to help you take things off your mind. Where you might not be able to invite your friends over for a fun time, you can always have a video conference call and hold a remote dance party. Personally, it has been my favorite way to catch up with friends and family as we generally groove to the tunes of Drake, DJ Snake, and G-Eazy. You can choose your favorite artist, make a playlist, and dance till you are tired.

Catch Up With Your Friends

If there is one thing that has helped me battle my depression and loneliness episodes at home, it has been the company of friends. I think one of the nicest things to come out of this pandemic is the reminder that getting in touch with your friends and talking to them is the remedy for any problem. In the past, every friend I had used to be angry at me for not giving them enough time. However, as I have more time on my schedule, I use most of my free time to chat with them or play a game with them.

Learn How to Cook

Many health officials are recommending that we cook our own food instead of ordering it from restaurants. I feel like this is the best time to sharpen up your cooking skills and learn to make a few dishes. You can easily take help from numerous tutorials available on YouTube and try out a new recipe each week with your family or friends. It doesn’t matter what you make or how good it is; I can say for sure that you are going to spend quality time cooking it.

Play Game with Your Friends

Remember how I said that my friends have been my closest companions during this pandemic? Well, we have found some pretty interesting ways to make our time more rewarding. Let me assure you I never used to be a very big gamer before this pandemic. However, after I started playing online multiplayer games with my friends, I learned that it is less about winning or losing and more about the fact that all of your squad is playing together and having fun talking to each other. I have made the best memories that I have by playing games with my friends, and you can make some too by convincing your friends to play video games together.

Learn a New Skill

If you feel trapped in your home, soaking up some knowledge might help you overcome your boredom. Most people have some hobby that they can’t take up just because they couldn’t fix it between their 9-5 job. However, as everyone is working from home nowadays, it is much easier and convenient to do everything that you have meant to do for a very long time. It doesn’t matter what you have in mind, all that you need to do is give it some time, and you can learn it. It is a great time to learn a new language, learn how to code, develop skills that help you to take your career to the next step or do a million other things online.

Read a Book

It doesn’t matter if you are reading novels, general books, or something online; reading is a great way to broaden your mind and grasp new concepts. If you are a businessman or an entrepreneur, it can’t stress how important it is to keep yourself updated with all the latest news and articles related to your business. You can subscribe to a few blogs in your industry or read up a biography of some of the famous entrepreneurs related to your business so that you can learn a thing or two from them. With the help of books, you can easily occupy yourself and sharpen your mind so that you are ready to face new challenges.

Organize Your Home

Optimizing your personal space is one of the most rewarding tasks that you can do during this pandemic. I know that it becomes very difficult to organize your personal space when you are constantly busy with the daily hustle and bustle of life. However, organizing your home and personal space not only makes your house look presentable, but it also makes you much more efficient. As you might be doing most of your work from home, you are going to need extra efficiency to do your work in a better way.

If useless things constantly surround you, you will never be able to concentrate and do the project you are working on fully. So, instead of delaying it even further, assign a day each week on which you organize all your stuff and keep everything nice and clean.