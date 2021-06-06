8 Rookie Mistakes New Truck Drivers Make

Many new truck drivers get into the industry without knowing the different challenges and demands. Because of this, a lot of truck drivers end up leaving their job in the first year itself. Given below are the rookie mistakes new truck drivers make.

Having High Expectations

Every new truck driver should be fully aware of what their job demands before getting into the trucking industry. Trucking can be a challenging career and you will have to sacrifice a lot of things like quality time with your family.

You will have to spend long hours on the roads driving and this can lead to isolation and depression for some people. Also, your first trucking job will most probably not pay you the handsome salary you were expecting.

Underestimating The Finances Involved

This mistake is usually made by new owner-operators. There are many expenses involved in owning and managing a fleet. You will have to allocate funds for the purchase of trucks and heavy equipment along with their maintenance and repair expenses.

As an owner-operator you are in charge of handling the main finances of your business. So make sure you have a proper financial plan in place before you venture into the trucking business.

Neglecting Safety Practices

New and overconfident truck drivers tend to ignore simple safety practices and this puts them at great risk on the road. Some common unsafe habits practiced by truck drivers are,

Using the phone while driving

Drinking on the road

Tailgating

Not wearing the seatbelt

Truck drivers should follow basic safety procedures no matter how confident they are of their driving abilities. Driving a truck is not like driving any other normal vehicle and requires much more practice and control.

Not Paying Attention On The Road

It is very important for drivers to be alert and aware of their surroundings. Taking your eyes off the road for even a second can result in an unexpected accident. New drivers should keep the following points in mind,

Drivers should slow down when they take turns on a curvy road. Driving speed should be adjusted according to the different lane changes.

Focus properly when backing up your truck. Check your surroundings for any obstacles or barriers. You don’t want to risk hitting anything.

Keep a good distance behind the vehicle in front of you. Don’t get too close.

Not Seeking Help Or Advice

Remember that when you are a newbie, there are tons of questions you will have about things related to truck driving. You should not be ashamed to ask for help or advice.

For example, many new truck drivers who want to purchase a new truck tend to ask experienced drivers what their truck recommendations are. If you are looking for good-quality commercial trucks, you can find them on Truck1 United States.

Improper Maintenance

A badly maintained truck will set you up for a lot of problems. New truck drivers often tend to ignore minor mechanical issues which end up getting worse later on. This will lead to a lot of costly repairs and your truck might even break down unexpectedly in the middle of the road. To prevent such problems, make sure you follow a proper maintenance schedule for your truck.

Not Keeping Up With Paperwork

There is a good amount of records and receipts truck drivers have to maintain and keep up with. Ignoring this can make you disorganized and you might end up losing precious time and energy.

Make sure you organize all your receipts and label them properly for convenience. Labeling can be done according to categories like maintenance, fuel, toll fees and other expenses.

Overworking

Many new truck drivers tend to experience burnout because they work long hours continuously without taking breaks. Remember that your health is more important than your job. Don’t drive at night if you are exhausted because you can risk ending up in an accident. Take appropriate breaks between long drives.