8 Criteria in Choosing Test Prep Materials for SAT

Studying smart will take you further than simply studying hard. So, when preparing for your SAT, you must make the most of your time. Colleges use your SAT results, along with other factors, in deciding on your admission, scholarship grant, and qualification for certain classes, so every study time must count.

To study smart, you must choose the right test prep materials for you. There are a ton of options out there, but you can narrow them down by identifying what characteristics your prep materials should have.

Here’s a list of criteria that can help you choose among your options:

Criteria for Choosing SAT Prep Materials

Your Strengths, Weaknesses, Learning Style, and Goals

This is the most important criteria you should consider. “The right test prep materials for you” was mentioned earlier because a test prep material must match your current level and help you improve from there. Its teaching approach must also match your learning style. Also, its thoroughness must be in line with how much guidance you need while studying.

So, before looking at your options, you must identify which among the 3 knowledge or skill sections (Writing, Critical Reading, and Mathematics) you’re strong and weak at. This way, you can choose whether to get comprehensive materials or those that focus on certain knowledge and/or skills or both.

Next is to identify your learning style. Do you learn quickly by reading alone, or do you need auditory input as well? Do you like video lessons or in-person tutors? Finding the answers to these questions can help you make better choices.

Lastly, be clear on your goals. What college do you want to get into and what classes do you want to take? Colleges vary in their use of admission test results, and certain classes have specific score requirements for specific subjects.

Publisher

Now that you have evaluated yourself, let’s move on to evaluate your SAT prep materials options.

The first thing you should look at is the publishers – specifically, their credentials. Whether the contents are overarching or subject-specific, you must read their bio and identify if they’re qualified to write the material. They must be well-versed, experienced, have the right degrees from prestigious institutions, and aced the SAT themselves.

However, more than their qualifications, you must look at their track record. Consider how many students they’ve helped and how they’ve managed to help them. Read about their approach, responsiveness, and willingness to teach students. Remember, beyond capability should lie the passion for what one does.

Content Quality and Thoroughness

As you read the reviews of the prep materials, find hints about the content’s organization, delivery, and relevance. See if the contents are organized in increasing difficulty (to ensure your improvement) and if they’re updated.

Note: Look for the latest editions.

Good test materials have free trials so you can assess them hands-on. Take advantage of these free trials while keeping your strengths, weaknesses, needs, and goals in mind. Also, consider the depth and amount of detail there is in every lesson. They should be as elaborate as you need them to be to make sure you grasp everything.

Don’t forget to see if the practice questions are challenging and clearly stated. They must also have a detailed answer key that explains how the answers are arrived at. Choose prep materials that explain the theories and concepts behind the questions so that you can apply them confidently, no matter how differently the questions are phrased in the actual exam.

Test-Taking Skills/Strategies

Good test prep materials also teach students how to prepare for the test and how to approach and dissect a question and its possible answers.

A prep material should tell you how to schedule your study sessions, take and organize your notes, know what to do before and during the test, and how to examine different types of questions. Test-taking skills will help you analyze questions, regardless of format (multiple-choice, essay, etc.) so you can choose the most likely answer.

Here is a good resource about how to master test-taking skills. Choose a prep material that contains a section like this but specific for taking the SAT.

Coverage

Depending on your needs, look for prep materials that cover one, some, or all the SAT sections. It’s good to have at least 1 comprehensive material; the rest can be specific to the knowledge or skill you need to improve on more.

Resemblance to SAT

There might be prep materials that contain previous SAT questions so you can gain an idea of how questions are phrased and what topics they tend to focus on.

The resemblance is also meant for simulations. Choose a test prep material that allows you to answer a mock test so you can familiarize yourself with how it feels when answering the actual SAT. Time yourself too so you can get used to answering under pressure. This will help you overcome test anxiety and boost your confidence.

Delivery/Teaching Approach

As mentioned earlier, how the lessons are delivered by a material must resonate with your learning style. There are prep materials out there that give access to video lessons and audio-visual presentations.

Some are full of diagrams, graphs, and tables for those who learn faster with these tools. Simply choose one that suits you specifically.

Budget

Everything boils down to what you can afford. Regardless, just choose the best-quality test prep material that fits your needs and your budget. To do this, list down the materials that fit the budget. Then, evaluate them against the rest of the criteria above, and you should be able to find the right one for you. You should try to get the best free trial offers and discounts from coupon aggregator websites.

Conclusion

There’s not a single best SAT prep material in the market. Students have different knowledge and skill levels, learning curves, and learning styles. The key is to always find what works and resonates with you.

Good luck, and may you succeed in your endeavors!