Unleash your imagination on May 30th for National Creativity Day! Whether you are an artist, writer, musician, filmmaker, blogger, photographer, graphic artist, or any of 100 other creative personalities, the world is going to celebrate you and your creative pursuit. And you absolutely deserve it!

National Creativity Day got its start in 2018 when it was founded by Hal Croasmun and the company ScreenwritingU.

72% of people have creative insights in the shower.

The more creative, imaginative networks of the brain simply work better when we’re alone.

Frida Kahlo. John Lennon. Paul McCartney. Truman Capote. Robin Williams. Jerry Garcia. Some of the most revered creative minds in modern history have one thing in common: They experienced some kind of major loss or trauma (quite often, the death of a parent or another loved one) that had an impact on their artistic endeavors.

Daydreaming is surprisingly good for your brain. According to the science on daydreaming, these moments provide a sort of mental incubation period that can enhance creative thinking, long-term planning, and self-awareness.

One of the facts about creativity is that creatives are more often self-centered rather than other-centered, causing relationship troubles and having a love of work. This may be because they consider themselves superior to other people. It’s a common moral problem among creatives.

Having a strong sporadic memory can help in creative thinking.

According to a recent study, while a clean space is recommended for good decision-making, messy workspaces help creative thinking.

One of the facts about creativity is that everybody experiences times of normal creativity, which helps in daily tasks. But the creatives all qualifying as geniuses mainly talk about random flashes which set off their best, most iconic works.

One of the most amazing facts about creativity is that the words “creativity” and “imagination” are often called the same thing, but they aren’t.

Stress kills creativity

Those considered geniuses describe their creative processes as trancelike

Creative thinkers have slower nerves

Sleep is beneficial for creative thought.

Creative people live longer.

