7 Unique Cruise Destinations

When you hear about a cruise, your mind probably jumps to the Caribbean or Mexico or Alaska. Although cruises to these major vacation destinations are quite popular, they’re not the only locations worth visiting. There are plenty of interesting places you can see all over the world on a cruise if you know where to look.

Let’s dive into a few unique cruise destinations that might surprise you!

Galapagos Islands

With Galápagos cruise packages, you could enjoy the scenic islands just like Darwin. The chain of islands sits in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Ecuador and is host to a cornucopia of wildlife. Visitors can traverse the islands to see tortoises, reef sharks, and other sea life, as well as go kayaking or snorkeling in the water. There are even various hiking tours that bring people around the island to see the diverse vegetation and experience life on Galápagos first-hand.

Egypt

A cruise down the Nile River might sound like just the fiction of Agatha Christie, but today’s cruise ships have made it a reality. Tourists can enjoy a luxurious cruise down the Nile and through the city of Egypt as a way to see all of its historical attractions. Visit the tombs of ancient kings and decipher hieroglyphs on the walls of ancient buildings as you wind your way through the streets of Egypt. You can even enjoy modern cities and conveniences in places like Cairo as you travel.

Vietnam

The stunning landscape around the Vietnamese coast might just surprise you. Cruises travel along the coast of this ancient peninsula and deposit visitors at sites such as ancient temples, local markets and historic areas. Aside from the various attractions is the lure of traditional Vietnamese cuisine. Tourists can try things like homemade dumplings or pho as a way of experiencing Vietnamese culture.

Antarctica

If you’re looking for something a little less balmy and a little more once-in-a-lifetime, you could board a cruise to Antarctica. Plenty of cruise lines offer views of the icy continent on their usual routes, but there are a few specialty cruise lines that put you on the ground of this final frontier. You can experience the frozen tundra and all its beauty for yourself with your feet firmly planted on the ice shelf as you watch for seals and penguins diving into the frigid water.

Russia

Another chilly option for a scenic cruise is the more populous areas of Russia. Russian cruises are great options for people who want to avoid the bustling ports of other ancient areas, such as Italy and Greece. Cruises can take you through St. Petersburg and to other smaller towns along the borders of Scandinavia. These adventures are a great opportunity to immerse yourself in another country and enjoy the history of a centuries-old area.

Brazil

The Amazon River might be known as one of the deadliest places on earth, but it’s much more enjoyable when you’re safe aboard a cruise ship. Cruising down the Amazon can give you a unique look at the rich plant life that populates the rainforest and the various animals hidden within. Cruise lines that travel this stretch of water often dock at little towns along the way so locals can enjoy the food, take hikes through national parks, or see some local entertainers.

Easter Island

You could even use a cruise as a means to visit one of the wonders of the world. Travel deep into the ocean off the coast of Chile to find the moai statues guarding Easter Island. The island includes a vast national park where visitors can explore and see these giant statues up close. They can also learn about the indigenous Rapa Nui people who constructed them. This is an excellent choice for people who want to turn a unique opportunity into a memorable vacation.

Next time you book a cruise, consider some of these unique destinations!