7 Tips to Protect Your Roof From Storm Damage

Most homeowners do not mind heavy rains and strong winds until it causes damage to their property, especially their roof. Everybody knows that a damaged roof can lead to costly repairs that can break the bank. While you cannot prevent storms from happening, you can certainly take the necessary precautions to safeguard your home. Here are our seven tips to help with your roof protection journey.

Conduct a Full-Roof Inspection

Roof inspections allow you to get an in-depth analysis on the state of your roof. It is best to have your roof regularly inspected to highlight any minor damages beforehand that might cause significant problems when harsh weather comes.

When inspecting, take note of even the tiniest holes and rust present. Also, consider checking your gutter and downspouts are functioning correctly to have runoff water flowing properly as this can cause additional water damage to your roof. Look into all potential hazards to know which steps you should take next.

Repair Existing Damages

Insignificant damages can become worse when exposed to violent winds and heavy rains of a thunderstorm or hurricane. After finding out the issues you need to address, you should have them settled immediately and get them repaired before the onset of a storm.

Take the necessary repair procedures for each specific problem you encounter. Replace badly damaged parts of your roof and use roof sealant for leakages. If you are unsure what to do, you can reach out to local roofing companies in Florida, such as Mighty Dog Roofing in Lakewood Ranch, to come and undertake any important repairs.

Seal All Openings

Make sure that any openings on your roof, like chimneys, vents, and skylights, are sealed securely before a storm. Unsealed spaces can create weak spots in the top, making it vulnerable to storm damage.

Clear Off Debris

Before the storm season begins, it is crucial to check your roof for any debris, such as tree branches, leaves, and other objects that may have collected over time. A strong storm can cause these objects to become flying projectiles that can cause more harm to your roof. Clear off all the debris as much as possible and secure it away from your house to be sure.

Trim Overhanging Branches

Tree branches hanging over the roof can cause a lot of damage during a storm, so make sure to trim them down or remove them if necessary for your roof protection. This is to ensure that no branches or leaves fall on top of your roof during a storm and hinders a smooth flow of water in your gutter and downspouts, which then causes an accumulation of water that might cause your roof to collapse.

Strengthen the Roof’s Structure

If you think the material used in building your roof is not enough, you can always strengthen it by adding more layers and ensuring they are installed securely. You can opt for solid shingles since they can protect your roof during extreme weather conditions and ensure that the damage is not too severe. This will add more protection against winds, water, and other storm damage.

Invest in Roof Insurance

Lastly, invest in insurance to ensure that you will be covered during a catastrophic situation. Regular payments may be a hassle for you, but it greatly helps you with the cost of repairs or even replacements when faced with massive damage due to storms and other natural disasters.

Roof protection doesn’t have to be so complex and tiring. With these seven preventative tips, you could save yourself a lot of time and money on repairs and protect your roof from any storms that head your way!