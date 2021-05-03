7 Simple Small Business Marketing Tips You Can Implement Today

One of the smartest things you can do as a business owner is to take the time to craft a sound marketing plan. One that will set your business apart from the competition in your industry. Of course, there are hundreds of marketing tactics you can use for promoting your business. But you need to identify the right mix of promotional activities and focus on the most effective strategies to achieve success. Here is a list of seven simple small business marketing tips you can implement today.

Focus on Your Value Proposition

Your business’s value proposition is what will distinguish you from the competition in your space. Also, it will create the impression in your prospects’ minds that you are the right provider to work with. Think about what you do better than your competitors and convey this message to make a compelling argument.

Commit to a Single Goal and Objective

The marketing arena comes with endless possibilities that you can go with. But attempting to cover all the bases at the same time can easily make you lose focus. Instead, try to identify activities that will have the greatest positive impact on your ROI. Think about the biggest obstacles in your marketing efforts that are prohibiting your success. Then you can set performance goals around those key areas and focus your resources on the strategies and activities that will help to realize each of the performance goals.

Take Advantage of Free Promotional Tools

Since you’re a small business, there’s a high possibility that your budget is limited. Additionally, you will be committing to a limited scope and goal. If you’re not very sure that the paid tools you plan to use will significantly improve your current performance, you should first stick to the available free promotional tools whenever possible.

Use Industry-Specific Strategies

There are certain marketing strategies that work exceptionally well for specific industries. For instance, marketing fast-moving consumer goods require different strategies from marketing automobiles.

Marketing of fast-moving consumer goods requires a lot of repetitive and consistent messaging because of low product differentiation. On the other hand, if you’re interested in starting or expanding your automotive business, you may need to consider different automotive marketing and promotion strategies such as advertising on user review sites, issuing gift cards or coupons for service discounts, sending out postcards, among others.

Don’t Ignore Social Media

Social media can be a powerful business tool when used properly. It can help you engage with prospects and existing customers on a more personal level. Social media also provides you with an opportunity to be seen where your prospects and existing customers are spending their time.

Encourage Word of Mouth

Delighted customers can have a massive impact on your business, especially through repeat purchases and word of mouth. If you offer a great experience, your customers and employees are more likely to tell their friends and family, give testimonials, and leave positive reviews about you.

Participate in the Community

A great way to tell people in your area that your business exists is to participate in local community events. It is also a great way to show that you are a concerned member of the community. Make an effort to participate in local funds drives, a local charity event, or simply offer the community a free service.