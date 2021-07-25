7 Most Expensive Zip Codes to Call Home in Florida

Do you live in a place where it never gets above 60 degrees? Do you constantly have to wear earmuffs and snow boots? Do you wish to escape? If yes, then Florida might be the perfect place for you.

This beautiful state has everything from striking beaches to massive theme parks. Of course, there are parts of the state where things can get a little pricey.

Want to know what those places are? Here are the five most expensive zip codes in the Sunshine State.

1. 33921

33921 or Boca Grande doesn’t only make it to the Florida list. It’s also one of the most expensive zip codes in the entire country! Situated on the peaceful abode of Gasparilla Island, this small village is known for its diverse fishing experiences. The name ‘Boca Grande’ means ‘Big Mouth.’

You’ll find plenty of things to do in this charming hometown—from fishing along miles of beautiful beaches to exploring caves to cooking barbeque with the locals! While life here might sound carefree, the financial requirements can be daunting, with median home prices at USD $2,167,640.

2. 33040

Located in Key West, 33040 is a magical place where beach action brews and tropical fish flourish. This small neighborhood offers some of the most exclusive Florida experiences, from nonstop fishing to challenging water sports to delicious restaurants. Moving here means living a life of luxury, with the median home price at USD$774,622. But all the fun makes it worth the price tag.

3. 33480

Like the two zip codes above, 33480 doesn’t fall short when it comes to things to do. The most popular pastimes in this Palm Beach neighborhood are golfing, fishing, and soaking up the sun! There’s also a lot of shopping here, thanks to lines of great stores that offer a wide variety of fashion brands. The food scene is incredible, and you can find all sorts of cuisine, from unique seafood dishes to traditional American cooking.

However, you should prepare your bank account as the median home price sits at a whopping USD$5,632,409. If you’re planning a move here, hunt for the top movers in West Palm Beach to facilitate your move and make the transition smoother.

4. 34688

Home of the 34688 zip code, the city of Tarpon Springs is more than just a summer retreat; it’s a year-round destination that offers the best in swimming, shopping, and dining for locals and visitors alike. Located on the Gulf Coast of Florida, this charming little town draws people to its from brave divers to enthusiastic anglers who come for one thing: the ocean life! And being so in demand, it doesn’t come as a surprise that the area can be expensive, with a median home cost of USD$509,734.

5. 32250

Jacksonville Beach is an area with an exciting and growing number of things to do. Yes, it can be expensive, with the median home average cost being USD$468,032, but that’s easily counterbalanced by its lively atmosphere.

You’ll find all sorts of activities, water sports, golf courses, museums, restaurants, and more! The beaches here provide tons of fun for families looking to spend their day on the sand or splashing in the ocean. This place has something special for everyone, from smooth white shores to clear blue waters filled with aquatic life!

6. 34607

Hernando Beach’s 34607 zip code might not be as expensive as the ones above, but it’s still pricier than the national average. That said, the median home price is USD$345,582. Nonetheless, it’s still a popular destination for tourists and locals alike. It’s a fantastic place if you enjoy fishing, boating, sports, bird watching, or simply relaxing by the water. The town is known for its warm climate, friendly community, and proximity to Sarasota—another great living spot.

7. 34233

Sarasota is a small city with an influx of tourists and retirees and an average home cost of USD$344,333. Settling here means enjoying over 180 days of sunshine! The pleasant weather makes a perfect environment for outdoor activities like biking and kayaking.

But be careful! The heat does make it hard to avoid heatstroke or dehydration during the summer months, so don’t forget to drink plenty of water while out exploring. On top of that, Sarasota’s beaches boast some beautiful views and the finest sand in the nation. To make things even better, you’ll easily find many food trucks serving tasty ice cream!

Moving to Florida

No matter where you’re relocating to, moving will always be a chore. That’s why you need to find a reputable moving company that knows what they’re doing for a reasonable price. Luckily for you, Great Guys Moving ranked the top moving companies in Florida, so you won’t have to undergo the hassle of vetting each one. Make good use of this list!