In 2022, the real estate industry is booming, which gives sellers all the more reason to make use of Flat Fee MLS Florida companies. Since last year, Florida property prices have skyrocketed by 25% with the average property value reaching an average of $330,000. Florida received more than 210,000 new people in the year ending July 1, 2021, according to the US Census Bureau.

This influx of inhabitants has had a favorable influence on the real estate market, resulting in a constant increase in prices. All this is a clear indication that the Florida real estate market is currently a hot seller’s market.

Although real estate transactions are still mostly manual and paper-intensive, with the power of technology, several flat fee MLS Florida companies have gone fully paperless.

If you’re wondering which ones are the best ones available from the market when it comes to selling a house as is in Florida, we unravel the 7 leading flat fee MLS Florida companies you cannot afford to miss out in 2022.

More about Flat Fee MLS

The Multiple Listing Service also known as the MLS is a marketplace for properties for sale entirely conducted online. By choosing an MLS flat fee listing service, your property listing gets the maximum exposure improving your chances of selling your property at a higher price as opposed to other selling options.

Only state-licensed real estate agents and associated professionals have access to the MLS to list houses, search for properties, and acquire data. However, if you sell your home through a real estate agent, you must pay a high commission.

A Flat Fee MLS listing service, on the other hand, advertises your house on the local MLS for a specific cost without the possibility of any hidden fees (although a lot of other firms do have hidden fees).

This way, you keep all rights to sell your house as an FSBO and can enjoy various real estate services (with the assistance of a flat fee real estate broker) depending on the package you choose.

7 Top Flat Fee MLS Companies in Florida

Houzeo

Houzeo, a real estate technology company, provides an unparalleled combination of maximum savings, cutting-edge technology, and 5-star customer service.

Houzeo’s programs typically include a small fixed cost. You will save many hundred dollars. You save the buyer agent commission if there is no buyer agent representing your buyer.

Apart from syndicating your property listings on various other websites like Zillow, Realtor.com, Redfin, Trulia, and many more, Houzeo also provides sellers a bunch of useful social media sharing features— something that no other site provides you considering the level of exposure a seller gets.

Houzeo is completely online. Being a customer-centric platform, for sellers, the process is listing is simple, and should there be updates, they reflect as soon as they are completed. You can check out Houzeo reviews to confirm the same.

Homecoin

The $95 bundle is Homecoin’s main selling point as a Florida flat fee MLS listing service. When you sign up, though, you’re met with a clumsy online dashboard that makes advertising your property a time-consuming task that can take hours.

Even though Homecoin says that sellers’ disclosure is free, there is a hidden charge and it is a hefty fee of $450 for state-mandated seller disclosures. This charge is unavoidable. The price page does not include any fee disclosures.

Furthermore, with Homecoin, a variety of other services get pretty pricey without even knowing when they are piling up. Yard signs are advertised as free, however, this is misleading. Yard signs are only available with the leasing of a post, therefore you can’t acquire one for free.

You’ll wind up spending $97 for a rented yard sign for a $49 utility. You also have to worry about returning the yard signpost because it is a rental.

Homecoin offers realtor lockboxes, ensuring that an unrepresented buyer would never view your property without first contacting an agent. Furthermore, these very lockboxes are not so economical to rent especially when you have to shell out $125 plus a $120 deposit. Again, they are rentals, so you must return them or forfeit your deposit.

Beycome

Founded in 2016 in Miami, Florida, has been a force to reckon with when it comes to its Flat fee MLS listing services. Their selling dashboard includes extensive capabilities such as maintaining your listing, arranging offers, and scheduling showings. Beycome is a technologically advanced organization that makes it simple for property sellers to advertise their home as an FSBO on the MLS Florida.

Their $99 and $299 Flat Fee MLS Florida packages will save you the listing agent commission, while Beycome’s $499 Concierge plan will cost you 1% of the house selling price at closing (subject to a $999 minimum commission). This will guarantee you a low-cost real estate listing.

You may cancel your purchase if you don’t sell or receive at least two offers within 90 days, according to their money-back guarantee. Beycome will also request that you utilize their title business, according to sellers.

Doug Addeo

Douglas Addeo is one of Florida’s best real estate agents, with over 24 years of expertise with For Sale by Owner sellers. He has contacts with numerous Realtor boards around Florida and the level of service he delivers is par excellence.

Doug’s pricing table is simple. You may be certain that you are working with a competent and trustworthy broker if you select the Premium package and leverage Doug’s knowledge in your transaction. His services range in price from $177 to $795.

Flat Fee MLS Realty

Flat Fee MLS Realty’s owner and broker, Stephen Hachey, has been in the real estate market for over 20 years. As numerous excellent reviews about the organization have shown, his knowledge as a real estate broker and attorney has proven useful to his house sellers.

This flat fee real estate broker is well-known for its prompt customer service and cost-effective packages. Hachey offers specialized assistance to inexperienced property sellers, adding value to the clients. They even conduct season deals on occasion, which not only attract more clients but also save them money.

However, a point of concern when hiring this company—which is also reflected in their ratings, is that they do not service in certain parts of Florida. They also exclusively sell single-family houses, condominiums, and townhomes.

Their hidden fees include a $400 buyer’s agent commission at closing, as well as an additional $350 if you do not utilize their title firm.

Homelister

Homelister offers packages ranging from $599 to $2,699. The base package includes an MLS listing, showing time, a virtual tour, and a yard sign. Their premium plan includes offer negotiation, professional photography, documentation management, a house price report, a digital lockbox, and real estate expert help. They also provide a variety of a la carte selections.

List With Freedom

List With Freedom offers complete customer support for all four subscriptions. You may put your faith in this Flat Fee MLS firm in Florida since they have a strong track record. The standard package begins at $89 and includes one listing photo, a 6-month listing term, and listed on other listing sites such as Zillow, Trulia, Realtor.com, Redfin and others.

You must pay an additional cost ranging from $20 to $40 for additional services. So select your bundle wisely or go straight for the higher-end options. This service is ideal for sellers that understand how real estate works and don’t require much assistance.

When Should You Expect Your Listing To Go Live?

The normal time to list is 1-2 business days. However, for most MLSs in Florida, your listing may be up and running in 4 to 8 business hours (Central Time).

Do this only after you’ve accomplished all of the responsibilities assigned to you by your broker. Ensure that all vendors have signed the necessary paperwork. When thinking of how to list on MLS It should be noted that while most major MLSs allow for listing expediting, not all MLSs are covered by this regulation.