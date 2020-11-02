7 Funniest Online Slot Names

Today the arena of slot games is wide and expansive. You could choose among different themes among them, as per what your mood is and what you would like to play. It is a competitive world of slots for which manufacturers strive to provide unique themes, visuals, and special effects. Others introduce gameplay, which is different from others, either in the spinning technology or the theme-based bonus features.

There is nothing more relaxing than an entertaining, funny slot to spin. This is one category that has many titles to offer from varied software brands. Players will find many choices in this category in different licensed casinos. Fun or comedy themed slots are always in demand, and they are entertaining as well. You can try them with real money at licensed casinos. That way, you are assured of a safe, fair gambling experience as you explore the slot games.

Here we explore slots that tickle the funny bone. After all, what can be more entertaining than trying 100 free spins on slots which are funny, animated, and make you laugh?

Here are seven funny slot games that you could look up at different casinos:

Invaders from Planet Moolah

For those who love progressive slots, they will certainly feel excited, feeling that they are trying their hands on a variant of Microgaming’s Mega Moolah. Though this particular title does not bring forth a progressive jackpot, it will surely tickle the funny bone of players. With cows commanding spaceships, it is a happy, ridiculous theme that has players laughing as they play it. Introduced to the world of slots by WMS, it has bright, simplistic animations and cartoonish artwork. The special feature here is cascading reels, which can help players in scoring winning combinations easier. They will also find a bonus game that can give up to 50 free spins. There is much to enjoy as players’ milk the cosmic cows and spin the reels in the quest for prizes.

Cougarlicious

This is a slot with a different kind of fun to offer. Part of the fun theme series of IGT, it showcases cougars as older, sexy women. As per the theme, it is a slot of five reels with symbols such as younger me, beautiful women, room keys, and lipstick adorning the slots.

Jack Hammer

It is based on a comic book series, and NetEnt does justice to it in many ways. The slot plays out as a comic book page, with the damsel in distress, the hero, and the evil genius characters having their rightful places on the reels. The slot has several fun bonus features, all based on the storyline and the characters. It also flaunts a high RTP, about 97%, though with high volatility. The first version’s success prompted NetEnt to launch a second one, both being equally entertaining in their theme-based gameplay.

Hairway to Heaven

This is a video slot with a bright and cheerful fairy tale theme. Though many would be reminded of Led Zeppelin’s Stairway to Heaven, this is a retake of Rapunzel’s fairy tale. The Hairway to Heaven is apparent from the smiling prince using the long hair of the princess to climb up the tower and rescue her. The video slot is a popular one of RGT, comprising 50 paylines and 5 reels. The symbols and images around the reels comprise of a tower with a princess, the handsome prince, a knave, a magic mirror, hairbrush and keys, Royal Flush cards styled in beautiful calligraphy.

Anchorman

This particular slot is sure to raise nostalgia among fans of the original film of the same name. The comedy movie, showcasing an anchor-man Ron Burgundy’s tale, was all about the seventies. The slot gives fans of the movie a chance to relive the funny scenes, characters through the spins and the bonus rounds. Bally gaming does do justice to the movie and makes it as hilarious and funny to spin it.

Karate pig

This particular title is fun-filled and feature-rich, an offering from Microgaming. The theme centers on a Japanese pig with funny, engaging visuals. The game has a lucrative free spins round where wins can double, and you can land a jackpot of 800,000 times the line bet amount. There are bonus features named the Pork Chop, the Hammer, and the Final Showdown, befitting the theme of the game.

Lucky Larry’s Lobster Mania 2

This is another cool, funny slot machine to try from IGT. Indeed, the series gained considerable success, which brought in the Lobstermania series. This particular title showcases sea fishing and a cool lobster character, Lucky Larry. Larry lives in a bay area with boatyards, lighthouses, ships, and local buoys. Paylines are 40, along with many bonus features that players can look forward to spin and win awards.