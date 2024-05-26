7 Best Weed Gummies in 2024 for Pain Relief, Relaxation, Sleep & More

7 Best Weed Gummies in 2024 for Pain Relief, Relaxation, Sleep &...

By Jane C. Woody

Considering trying weed gummies for their potential benefit but not sure where to start? We’ve got you!

If you think that THC edibles are the right choice for you, then we’ve prepared a list of the best ones from the top 7 best online seed banks.

If you want really great weed gummies (in terms of effects, flavors, reviews, price, etc), then Cheech & Chong’s Cruise Chews are exactly what you’re looking for. While these are definitely our top recommended options, the other 6 on our list are also worth considering!

Best Weed Gummies: Top Picks

Below, we’ll review the top 7 best marijuana gummies available in 2024 to help you pick a perfect choice.

1. 1. Cheech & Chong’s Cruise Chews – Best THC Gummies Overall

Pros

4.87/5 based on 1018 reviews

10:1 CBD to THC

100% Natural THC and CBD

Lifetime Money Back Guarantee

Great for calmness, relaxation & restorative sleep

Cons

Not all users like the taste & aftertaste

Who Are Cheech & Chong’s Cruise Chews Best For?

The Cheech & Chong’s Cruise Chews are perfect for people who want something mellow, safe, and fun with no harsh side effects.

Who Should Avoid Cheech & Chong’s Cruise Chews?

Pregnant or breastfeeding individuals should not take Delta-9 Cruise Chews, as THC is a chemical known to cause birth defects and/or other reproductive harm.

Effectiveness – 4.9/5

Giving you a precise dose of THC and CBD, these edibles have a 10 to 1 CBD to THC ratio and are safe, natural, and legal.

They can help you wind down, have a mellow buzz, get relaxed, and sleep better with sweet dreams.

Flavor – 4.8/5

The Cruise Chews have different fruit flavors. While some users love the flavors available, others don’t particularly care for them or don’t really love the aftertaste.

Customer Reviews – 4.9/5

The chews have scored an impressive 4.87/5 based on 1018 user reviews.

Price – 4.9/5

If you buy a single bottle of chews, it will cost $59, but you also get free shipping. You can also get three or six bottles in bundles and get a better price per bottle.

Summary

These THC edibles have the power to alleviate stress, promote relaxation, help with sleep, and are also 100% pure plant with no synthetic cannabinoids and other potentially harmful ingredients.

2. 2. Feel Good CBD + THC Gummies – Best Vegan Option

Pros

Contains 25mg CBD, 5 mg THC, and L-tyrosine

Non-GMO, full-spectrum organic USA hemp

Free shipping + 60-day satisfaction guarantee

Uplifting, relaxing & non-habit-forming

4,7/5 from 225 reviews

Cons

The only flavor available is Blood Orange

Who Is Feel Good CBD + THC Gummy Best For?

These gummies are perfect for people who enjoy a mix of L-Tyrosine, CBD, and THC and want their gummies to have no other cannabinoids and be made from natural ingredients.

Who Should Avoid Feel-Good CBD + THC Gummies?

The 5 mg THC in the gummies may cause intoxication, leading to altered sensory perception, impaired coordination, and cognitive effects. People who operate heavy machinery or wish to drive on the same day should consider staying away from this gummy.

Effectiveness – 4.8/5

These 25mg CBD, 5mg THC, and 250mg L-Tyrosine gummies are designed to uplift your mood, give you mild euphoria, elevate cognitive function, and bring energy and calm.

Flavor – 4.7/5

These gummies don’t have classic watermelon, mango, or blue raspberry flavors. They are delicious candies that taste like oranges.

Customer Reviews – 4.8/5

These marijuana gummies score 4,7 out of 5 stars from 225 reviews, with mostly positive, detailed user reviews.

Price – 4.8/5

If it’s a one-time purchase, it will cost you $69.00, but if you subscribe, you’ll save 20% and get free shipping, a 60-day guarantee, and twice the rewards points.

Summary

Buy these THC edibles if you want less stress, more euphoria, and a relaxing body and mind high.

3. 3. Anytime Gummies – Use Code ILOVECBD for 20% Off

Pros

Gluten-free & low-calorie gummies

4.9 out of 5 stars from 638 reviews

Delicious fruity treat

THC-free

Unique discount code ILOVECBD for 20% discount

Cons

Almost $2 per gummy

Who Are Anytime Gummies Best For?

If you’re looking for marijuana gummies that are 100% Cannabidiol with no THC whatsoever, then Anytime Gummies are what you want.

Who Should Avoid Anytime Gummies?

People who wish to enjoy a weed gummy that has potential medical benefits but also gets them high should pick something else, as Anytime Gummies are THC-free, so they won’t get you high.

Effectiveness – 4.7/5

Since these aren’t THC edibles, you can’t expect the same effects with no THC. But they work well for your body; they help you sleep, ease any discomfort, aid relaxation, help fight off anxiety, and boost your energy.

Flavor – 4.7/5

These cannabis edibles have a balanced fruit flavor.

Customer Reviews – 4.8/5

The cannabis gummies have 4.9 out of 5 stars from 638 reviews, and 99% of users would recommend them.

Price – 4.8/5

If you buy just one bottle, it costs $59.00, but you can subscribe and get it for $47.20. You can also use our unique discount code, ILOVECBD, to get 20% off.

Summary

Anytime Gummies are THC-free, and since they’re not THC edibles, you can take a dose of one to two gummies as they only contain 25 mg of cannabidiol.

4. 4. Strawberry Gelato Delta-8 Gummies – Subscribe for 25% Discount

Pros

625 mg of Delta-8 THC

Vegan-friendly, non-GMO & third-party lab tested

Made in the USA

Free, fast shipping

Almost 5 stars from 524 reviews

Cons

Some users think it’s too strong

Who Are Delta-8 Gummies Best For?

These cannabis gummies are great for people who want a heightened mental state and euphoric psychoactive effects.

Who Should Avoid BudPop Delta-8 Gummies?

The dosages listed on their website are one to two gummies every six hours or as desired, but for many users, these dosages are too much.

Users report that the 25 mg of Delta 8 is too much and that half or even a third of a gummy is sufficient for beginners.

Effectiveness – 4.8/5

It’s an Indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain, so you can expect a balanced high with relaxing, even sedating effects and a heightened mental state.

Flavor – 4.6/5

It doesn’t have many different flavor options; it just tastes like strawberries.

Customer Reviews – 4.7/5

This cannabis product has almost 5 stars from 524 reviews, and you can sort the reviews by how helpful they are or by negatives or positives and see all discussed aspects clearly.

Price – 4.7/5

The regular price for the 25 mg THC products is $59.95. People who subscribe will save 25%.

Summary

If you want to consume cannabis products often but don’t want to spend a fortune on gummies, you have a good reason to try BudPop’s gummies, as they’re 25% off when you subscribe.

5. 5. Exhale Wellness – Top Option for Insomniacs (5/5 Stars from User Reviews)

Pros

50mg Delta-8 THC per one cube

Sweet and sour fruit flavors

No artificial colors or preservatives

Great for sleep and relaxation

Users who have purchased adore the product

Cons

A one-time purchase is quite expensive

Who Are Delta 8 THC Sour Gummies Best For?

These sour gummies are best for people looking for help falling asleep or who need relaxation.

Who Should Avoid Delta 8 THC Sour Gummies?

If you have a sensitivity to THC or take conflicting medication, you should avoid this product that contains 1500mg Delta-8 THC per bottle.

Effectiveness – 4.7/5

Users say that these cruelty-free, plant-based gummies help them sleep and unwind, as well as improve creative stimulation and physical relaxation.

Flavor – 4.7/5

These gummies are sweet and sour at the same time and made from a blend of fruits.

Customer Reviews – 4.6/5

Exhale Wellness has reviews from users who say they found their perfect match, but there are few user reviews for this particular product.

Price – 4.6/5

If you purchase the sour gummies just one time, they will cost $89.95, but if you subscribe, you can save 25%, and it will cost $67.46.

Summary

Try the sour gummies from Exhale Wellness if you want cannabis products that are delicious, strong, and helpful for insomnia and anxiety.

6. 6. Apple Jade Delta-9 Gummies – Best Bulk Buy + VIP Points & Free Shipping

Pros

Available in 1000 mg single bottles & 10-pack bulk

1000 mg THC Apple Gummies

GMO & pesticide-free

Hemp-derived Delta-9 THC, Delta-8 THC, and Live Rosin

Less than 0.3% cannabis-derived Delta-9 THC

Cons

Just 10 gummies per bottle

Who Is Apple Jade 1000MG Delta-9 Best For?

It’s great for people looking to chill out and have a laid-back evening.

Who Should Avoid Apple Jade 1000MG Delta-9 Edibles?

Those with a sensitivity to THC should skip this cannabis product as it has 1000 mg of Delta-9 THC.

Effectiveness – 4.6/5

If you’re looking for a calming experience and finally winding down after a long day, this cannabis product will work just fine.

Flavor – 4.6/5

It comes in just one delicious flavor – green apple.

Customer Reviews – 4.5/5

It has a high score from the users who have reviewed it, but there are only a couple hundred reviews available.

Price – 4.6/5

It costs $14.99 for one bottle with 10 edibles or $119.99 (discounted from $149.90) for a 10-bottle case. When you buy 10 bottles, you also get 239 VIP points and free shipping.

Summary

For nights when you’re feeling some discomfort and are stressed and can’t find your place, these cannabis edibles might be exactly what you need to elevate your emotional state.

7. 7. Delta 10 Gummies with HHC & Delta 9 – Top Mix (Delta 9+Delta 10+HHC)

Pros

10mg Delta-10 + 5mg HHC + 5mg Delta-9 per serving

20 or 40 edibles per bottle

60-day guarantee

Made in the USA

Munchies guaranteed

Cons

Effects vary greatly according to experience

Who Is Delta 10 + HHC & Delta 9 Edibles Best For?

It’s a good option for people who like to experiment and enjoy combinations, as it contains Delta 10, Delta 9, and HHC.

Who Should Avoid Delta 10 + HHC & Delta 9 Edibles?

People who do not wish to experience psychotropic effects should avoid this cannabis product.

Effectiveness – 4.6/5

The possible effects you can expect are a body buzz and head buzz, a mildly trippy experience, and a generally good feeling.

Flavor – 4.5/5

It’s a mouthwatering mix of blueberries and blue raspberry.

Customer Reviews – 4.6/5

The chewables have over 640 mostly positive (five-star) reviews.

Price – 4.5/5

You can buy either 20 pieces or 40 pieces bottles. the 20-piece one costs $34.99, while the 40-piece one is $64.99 (a slight discount from $69.99).

Summary

If you’re a beginner in using Delta products, then it will hit you hard, but if you’ve got a lot of experience, there’s a chance you might not feel very different.

What To Look For When Buying THC Gummies

When it comes to purchasing Delta 8 THC gummies, there are several factors to consider to ensure you’re getting a product that suits your needs and preferences.

From potencies to other ingredients, here’s a guide on what to look for when buying gummies:

Third-Party Lab Testing

Always opt for THC gummies that have undergone third-party lab testing.

This ensures that the product’s strength and purity claims are verified by an independent party, giving you confidence in what you’re consuming.

Hemp Quality and Source

The quality of hemp used is crucial. Look for products made from high-quality hemp sourced from reputable farms.

Knowing the source of the hemp can also help ensure it’s grown without harmful pesticides or chemicals.

Potency and Dosage

Consider the strength of the gummies and the dosage per serving.

Beginners may want to start with less potent options, such as 5 mg THC per gummy, while experienced users may prefer higher potency for desired effects.

Full-Spectrum vs. Isolate

Decide whether you prefer full-spectrum or isolate THC gummies.

Full-spectrum products contain other cannabinoids and terpenes, potentially enhancing the entourage effect, while isolates contain pure THC without other compounds.

Natural Ingredients

Opt for edibles made with natural ingredients and avoid those with artificial additives or preservatives.

Look for options that use fruit juices, non-artificial flavors, and organic sweeteners for a healthier choice.

Customer Reviews and Reputation

Check customer reviews and the brand’s reputation before making a purchase. Positive reviews and a good reputation indicate that the product is well-received by consumers.

Price and Value Proposition

While price shouldn’t be the sole determinant, consider the value proposition of the gummies concerning their price.

Compare prices among different brands while considering factors like strength, ingredients, and reputation.

What Are The Benefits of THC Gummies?

THC gummies offer a convenient and enjoyable way to consume cannabis for both medicinal and recreational purposes.

Some of the potential health benefits, according to recent studies, include pain relief, stress alleviation, improved mood, and better rest. [1]

Additionally, these gummies provide a natural alternative to smoking and can be discreetly consumed.

How Long Does It Take For Weed Gummies To Kick In?

The onset time for gummies can vary depending on factors such as metabolism, dosage, and individual tolerance.

Generally, it can take anywhere from 30 minutes to 2 hours for the effects to kick in. It’s essential to start with a smaller dosage and wait patiently for the desired effects to manifest.

Do Weed Edibles Have Any Side Effects?

While THC gummies can offer numerous benefits, they may also have side effects, especially if consumed in high doses.

Common side effects include dry mouth, increased heart rate, anxiety, and impaired motor function.

It’s crucial to consume gummies responsibly and be mindful of your dosage to minimize the risk of adverse effects.

Tips for Taking THC Gummies

If you want to have an enjoyable cannabis experience, follow these tips:

Start with a Smaller Dosage

Begin with a low dosage and gradually increase as needed to find your optimal dose.

Read the Instructions

Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for dosing and consumption carefully.

Store in a Dry and Cool Place

To maintain freshness and strength, store gummies in a dry, cool place away from direct sunlight and heat.

Other Types of THC Products

Aside from gummies, there are various other THC products available, including tinctures, topicals, and flowers.

Each type offers unique benefits and consumption methods, catering to different preferences and needs.

THC Tinctures

THC tinctures offer a convenient and discreet method of consumption. These liquid extracts contain THC, which is typically suspended in alcohol or oil.

Users can administer tinctures sublingually by placing drops under the tongue for rapid absorption into the bloodstream.

THC Topicals

THC topicals, on the other hand, provide localized relief from pain and inflammation without producing psychoactive effects.

These products come in the form of creams, lotions, or balms infused with THC, which can be applied directly to the skin.

THC Flower

The Delta 8 THC flower, also known as cannabis buds or marijuana, remains a popular choice for traditional consumption methods like smoking or vaping using a vape pen.

THC flower contains the unprocessed form of THC and offers a more immediate onset of effects compared to edibles or tinctures.

How We Choose Our List of the Best THC Gummies

When selecting the best gummies, several essential factors come into play to ensure quality and effectiveness.

Cost

Firstly, cost is considered in relation to the product’s strength and overall value for the consumer.

We strive to recommend options that provide affordable yet potent THC edibles, offering users a cost-effective means of accessing the benefits of cannabis.

Customer Experience

Customer experience is another key consideration, encompassing factors such as ease of purchase, delivery time, and customer service availability.

Positive customer experiences contribute to the overall satisfaction and trustworthiness of the brand, which is essential when choosing the best CBD gummies or marijuana gummies.

Ingredients

Ingredients play a significant role in determining the efficacy of THC edibles.

We prioritize products made with premium, real ingredients, avoiding additives or artificial flavor that may compromise the product’s medicinal purposes.

This ensures that consumers can enjoy gummies that not only alleviate stress and provide pain relief but also promote overall well-being.

Additionally, adherence to local laws and regulations is paramount, particularly regarding the legality of cannabis and THC products in specific regions and states (like Minnesota, Washington, Texas, etc).

We ensure that the gummies recommended comply with local laws and are safe for consumption.

Reputation and Customer Reviews

We consider the brand’s reputation within the cannabis industry and the feedback from customers who have tried the products.

Positive reviews and a strong reputation indicate reliability and trustworthiness, influencing our recommendations for the best cannabis edibles.

Third-Party Testing

Third-party testing is also non-negotiable, as it verifies the strength, purity, and safety of the gummies.

Products that undergo rigorous testing for strength, cannabinoid content, and contaminants offer consumers peace of mind and confidence in their purchase.

FAQs

Learn more about the best marijuana gummies in this section, where we’ll answer some frequently asked questions.

How Many THC Gummies Can I Take In One Day?

Start with a low dosage and gradually increase, but avoid exceeding recommended limits to prevent adverse effects.

For stronger edibles, one should be enough, while others are ok to take one every 6 hours.

What Is the Strongest Form of THC Gummies?

The strongest form depends on individual tolerance, but potency can reach upwards of 50 mg THC per gummy.

What Is the Best Form of THC for Edibles?

Choose between full-spectrum or isolate-based gummy bears/cubes based on personal preference and desired effects.

How Long Does It Take for Delta 8 THC Gummies to Kick In?

Delta 8 THC gummies typically take 30 minutes to two hours to take effect.

What Makes Delta-8 THC Different From Delta-9 THC?

Delta-8 THC is less potent than delta-9 THC and may produce milder psychoactive effects.

Best Cannabis Gummies – Our Verdict

When purchasing THC gummies, it’s essential to consider factors such as potency, ingredients, third-party testing, and customer reviews to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.

If you want to ensure you’ve chosen the right product that ticks all the boxes, we recommend checking out Cheech & Chong’s Cruise Chews.

With the right product and responsible consumption, THC gummies can provide numerous health benefits and contribute to overall well-being.

