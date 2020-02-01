62 New Emojis for 2020

Unicode Emoji 13.0 has been finalized, and with it come 62 totally new emoji plus 55 gender and skin tone variants. The 117 new glyphs bring us to 3,304 total emoji, surely covering every tiny-image-communication-need you could possibly have (Right? Right??). As usual, the standard has just been finalized, but platform vendors like Apple, Google, Microsoft, and others still need to whip up their own custom emoji styles. For now we have a finished set from the Internet’s leading authority on emoji, Emojipedia, which are shown above.

As far as regular smiley faces go, there’s now a “smiling face with tear,” which seems to be for someone who was crying and is now starting to feel better. There’s a “disguised face” emoji that is modeled after Groucho Marx’s iconic mustache and glasses. For body parts there are “pinched fingers” a classic Italian hand gesture, along with an anatomical heart and lungs.

There are lots of new animal emoji for black cat, bison, mammoth, beaver, and seal, along with the extinct dodo and the soon-to-be-extinct polar bear. There are also bugs and insects like beetles, cockroaches, flies, and worms. For food, we have bubble tea, flatbread, tamale, fondue, teapot, blueberries, and olives.