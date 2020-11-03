60% of sandwiches sold globally are actually hamburgers.

Whether you stack it high or thin, National Sandwich Day on November 3rd recognizes one of America’s favorite lunch items.
- The sandwich is believed to be the namesake of John Montagu, 4th Earl of Sandwich, following the claim that he was the inventor of the sandwich. No matter who invented it, we celebrate every kind of sandwich.
- 1718 John Montague, 4th Earl of Sandwich was born. (Some sources list November 13). Captain Cook named the Sandwich Islands after him (now known as Hawaii).
- There is a rumor in a contemporary travel book titled Tour to London, by Pierre Jean Grosley, that formed the popular myth that bread and meat sustained Lord Sandwich at the gambling table.
- It is said that Lord Sandwich was a very conversant gambler and did not take the time to have a meal during his long hours playing at the card table. When hungry, he would ask his servants to bring him slices of meat between two slices of bread. This practice was a habit that was well known to his gambling friends who soon began to order “the same as Sandwich,” and from this, the sandwich was born.
- N.A.M. Rodger, who wrote Sandwich’s biography, suggests that because of Sandwich’s commitment to the navy, politics, and the arts, the first sandwich was more likely to have been consumed at his work desk.
- Americans eat about 300 million sandwiches every day. This is an amazing statistic since there are slightly more than 300 million Americans.
- The first written record of the word “sandwich” appeared in Edward Gibbons (1737-1794), English author, scholar, and historian, journal on November 24, 1762.
- The average American will have consumed 1500 PB&Js by the time they graduate high school
- The most people making sandwiches simultaneously is 2,586 and was achieved by TangoTab and Friends (USA), at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas, USA, on 27 February 2016.
- Depending on the region, hero sandwiches have been called many other names, including hoagie, grinder, and sub. The latter comes from Benedetto Capaldo’s Italian deli in New London, Conn., during World War II. The deli received an order from the nearby US Naval submarine base for 500 hero sandwiches. From that day forward any time, a customer ordered a hero sandwich the employees at the deli called it a “sub.”
- 60% of sandwiches sold globally are actually hamburgers.
- In the United States, people’s favorite sandwich is peanut butter and jelly. In 2011, 30% of the adults surveyed in an American study indicated that PB&J was their favorite sandwich.
- The verb ‘to sandwich’ is 200 years old. It was first used in 1815 to mean ‘to have a light meal’.
- The first reference of peanut butter paired with jelly on bread was rumored to be published in the United States by Julia Davis Chandler in 1901.
- The earliest reference to a ‘bacon sandwich’ listed in the Oxford English Dictionary was by George Orwell in 1931.
- Why do sandwiches taste better when someone makes them for you? This is mainly because when we make food for ourselves, we get desensitized to the smell, and a large part of tasting is actually smelling. So when you make food for yourself and eat it, it’s similar to tasting without smelling. When someone else does the cooking for you, and ideally when you’re in another room, where you can’t smell it, the result is different.
