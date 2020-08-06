6 Ways To Bounce Back From Crushing Levels Of Debt

With millions of Americans out of work and much of the economy still shut down, more and more people are falling further into debt.

“First, don’t panic.” says Leslie Tayne, a debt settlement attorney based in New York. “Debt goes up and down in your life, and sometimes you take it on when you don’t want to.”

This is one of those times where many people are being forced into debt due to unprecedented circumstances around the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, nearly a third of Americans are dealing with a lower income due to coronavirus.

The first step to getting out of debt is to focus on your goals, says Tayne. Once you’ve set your goals, there’s a few other things you’re going to want to take a look at.

Here are six tips for bouncing back from debt.

1. Evaluate your budget

The first step to tackling debt is taking a look at where your money is currently going. Take the time to go over your current budget and compare it to your financial goals — do they align?

“Be realistic and honest with yourself about what you spend each month.” says Tayne. “When you’re trying to bounce back from debt, you have to have a good understanding of where your money goes and make decisions about where the money needs to go each month.”

If your goal is to pay off debt but a good portion of your income is going towards shopping and other non-essential things, then it’s time to reevaluate and cut back to bare-bone spending, says Tayne.

If you don’t currently have a budget set up, now is the time to do it as this can help you avoid building up any more debt. There are plenty of budgeting methods out there, but an easy one to understand is the 50-30-20 budget. This method splits your income into must-haves, wants and savings. Another option is to utilize budgeting apps, which do all the heavy lifting for you.

2. Take stock of your debts

In order to decide where you should start focusing your efforts, you need to have an understanding of how much you owe and how much interest it’s costing you. After you’ve figured that out, you can more easily decide which debt repayment strategy is best for you.

“Pay at least the minimums on your cards and other bills each month, and set up autopay if you have a history of paying late,” says Tayne. “Then, pay as much as you can afford each month [what’s left over in your budget] towards the account that you chose and make sure you’re consistently making this extra payment each month.”