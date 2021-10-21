6 Reasons Why You Should Play in Online Casino

Online casinos have experienced a massive surge in popularity due to the Covid-19 pandemic, just like any other form of online entertainment. If you are still wondering if you should partake in it, here is a list of reasons why you should play online casinos.

It Is Convenient

The convenience of playing at online casinos can’t be denied. If you’re from South Africa you might want to know that Melissa Kruger, an online casino specialist at playcasino.co.za, says, “With new mobile casino apps, you can play your favorite games from the comforts of your couch. There are many great online casinos, especially in South Africa, as seen on Playcasino.”

You Can Win

Let’s start with the most obvious reason. Like all gambling activities, playing in online casinos can bag you a nice sum of money. While it is true that not everyone wins, some do, and there is no reason you can’t be one of the winners. Just casino.com has so far paid out more than $42 million in various jackpots. Mega Moolah is an online slot famous for big jackpots.

Out of the five biggest online jackpots, three are won on Mega Moolah. A UK veteran won $22.4 million in 2018. He came from work one evening and decided to pass the time by playing a few rounds. On the fifth, he hit the biggest jackpot Mega Moolah ever paid. But that is not the world record.

That honor goes to a Finnish poker player who decided on a whim to place a 25 cents bet on the Mega Fortune online slot. That whim earned him $24 million. In case you are wondering, he is still playing poker, albeit with more significant stakes.

Bonuses

Traditional casinos tend to be stingy with their bonuses. Online casinos usually shower their players with money and other goodies, like free spins. The reason for this is simple: the competition in the online gambling industry is fierce, and they have to fight tooth and nail for every player.

The best way to keep old and attract new ones is by giving them bonuses that will entice them to play in that particular casino. There are all sorts of bonuses, from a welcome bonus to loyalty bonuses for existing players.

Many casinos will match every deposit you make, effectively doubling your playing money. Just keep in mind that most of the bonuses come with strings attached, so you can’t just take them and run.

Flexible Hours

Unlike traditional casinos, online ones are accessible 24/7, at any time during the day or night. That means you do not have to adhere to someone else’s rigid schedule and can play when it is the most convenient for you.

Online casinos also don’t close for holidays. If you want to spend your New Year’s Eve or Christmas playing online slots, you can do that easily without having to worry about people judging you.