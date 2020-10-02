6 Must Have Tools For Mac Users Working From Home

With millions of people now working from home, the importance of proper gear has never been so apparent.

Jason Simons with ICS in Houston shares his must-have peripherals and accessories for your home office if you’re a Mac user who wants to be productive and comfortable.

Wireless Mouse

Your laptop’s trackpad simply won’t cut it when you’re working from home. You need a quality wireless mouse, instead. While there are plenty of options to choose from, the Logitech MX Master 3 for Mac comes highly recommended. Not only does it have an attractive and ergonomic design and a convenient scroll wheel, but you can customize the button functions with Logitech’s Options software to save time on your most frequently performed tasks. For a slightly more affordable option, check out the MX Anywhere 2S mouse, also by Logitech. If you prefer to stick with Apple, try the Magic Mouse 2.

USB Hub

A hub is a must to ensure that your devices are always ready to go! Plus, many hubs also keep your phone, earbuds, and other devices charged. Modern Macs have USB-C ports, so choose a hub with USB-A plugs or a combination of USB-A and C plugs if your peripherals use the older standard. Some hubs go even further by offering ports for Ethernet and HDMI cables and slots for memory cards. The TwelveSouth StayGo USB-C Hub is a perfect example of the USB hub that does it all.

Display

Whether you’re accustomed to working with multiple monitors or need a display that’s bigger than your Mac offers, a standalone monitor is the answer. Although you can purchase a larger, 4k monitor, there’s no need. Dell makes an affordable 27″ monitor in the FreeSync line. Vissel’s portable 15.6″ monitor is also a touchscreen and comes with its own stand. It’s powered by USB-C, so your USB hub will come in handy.

Office Chair

A comfortable office chair is a must, and many remote workers learned this the hard way when they first began working from home and developed all the aches and pains that can stem from improper furniture. It’s no surprise that office chair demand grew so much that retailers raised the prices. Fortunately, office chairs are no longer flying off the shelf as quickly. For a premier seat for your posterior, check out the Knoll ReGeneration, which is recommended by staff at Insider’s New York City office. The Space Seating Professional AirGrid is also a quality chair with a more affordable price for those on a budget.

Keyboard

If you ask four different people which keyboard they prefer when working from home on their Mac, you’ll get four different answers. So we’ll include them all. For portability, you can’t go wrong with the Plugable Bluetooth Keyboard, which takes very little room when storing or traveling. Logitech’s MX Keys for Mac if a full-sized keyboard with backlit keys and excellent performance. Plus, it matches the MX mouse. Finally, you can turn your MacBook Air into a desktop with Apple’s own Magic Keyboard that pairs Apple’s classic design with wireless convenience. You can opt for the version with the keypad, too. Logitech offers a more budget-friendly option in the K380.

Webcam

You may have no choice but to attend Zoom meetings, but at least you can choose your camera. Check out the Logitech C922 Pro Stream or the C920 HD Pro, both high-definition webcams with their own stands. The latter is a fan-favorite that was impossible to find just a few weeks ago while the latter is more affordable if you can sacrifice frame rate and background removal.