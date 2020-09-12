6 Hacks for Maximizing Your Workouts

Do you ever feel as though you are working hard at the gym and working out regularly, but not hitting your goals? Don’t worry; you’re not alone. Most of us have, at some point, hit an exercise plateau. We’re working as hard as ever, we feel as though we’re pushing ourselves, but the results just aren’t showing.

Our muscle mass isn’t growing, we’re not losing fat, we don’t feel stronger, and we’re still always just below our PB’s. While it’s happened to us all, it’s still frustrating, and when you are working hard but getting nothing back it’s easy to lose motivation, to slow down, or to give up entirely.

Don’t give in. Most of the time, making a few simple changes to how you exercise, can make a huge difference when it comes to performance and growth. Often, you just need to find ways to make the most of your workouts. Here’s a look at some of the best hacks for maximizing your gym sessions.

Get Your Pre-workout Nutrition Right

If you are heading to the gym straight after a carb-loaded lunch, a greasy dinner, or on an empty stomach, you’ll never get the most out of your workouts. You’ll be sluggish and tired, and as much as you try, you won’t ever push your body to the max.

Getting your pre-workout nutrition right will help you to give more, and help your body to go further and faster while retaining the nutrients you need to bulk up. Start with a healthy, low-fat meal with plenty of protein. Eggs or oatmeal are ideal. Then, use a pre-workout supplement to make sure your body has everything that it needs to be pushed to the max; some are even stimulant free if you are looking to limit caffeine.

Don’t Neglect Your Warm-up and Cool-Down

Warming up and cooling down helps you to prevent injuries and recover quicker. They also help you to maximize your workout, by ensuring that you are ready to go, and able to work to the max as soon as you hit the main part of your session. If your warm-ups feature a lot of stretching and bending, try switching to a more dynamic workout to get your blood pumping.

Get to Grips with Interval Training

If you are short on time, the best way to max your workouts is with interval training. It’s hard, it’s fast, and it gets great results. Interval training gets your heart racing quickly and really challenges your body in a short space of time.

Practice Strength and Cardio

If you are solely focused on either strength or cardio, stop. The two complement each other and work together to help you to improve your physical performance. Strength training will increase muscle mass, making your body more powerful, and better at cardio. Cardio improves stamina and mindset, helping you to lift harder.

Step Away from the Weight Machines

If you are new to weights, the machines in your gym are ideal. They’ll help you to lift safely and teach you the correct form. However, free weights increase strength faster, improve balance and core stability, and burn more calories. As soon as you are comfortable lifting with machines, swap them for kettlebells, bench weights or dumbbells.

Listen to Music

Listening to upbeat music can help you to work harder if you try to match the rhythm of the beat with your footfall or other movements. It can also take your mind off the pain and help you to break through your wall.

If you feel as though you are wasting your time in the gym, don’t give up. Try making some of these changes, and work with a trainer or friend if you need a bigger push.