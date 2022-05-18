6 Apps That Help You Manage Your Subscriptions

Written by Karen Bennett – 4 min read – Edited By David Schepp

Many smartphone users rely on digital subscriptions as a source for entertainment, physical fitness and connecting with others. You can sign up for most streaming services, exercise clubs or dating apps in a matter of minutes — or seconds — and they conveniently charge you monthly or annually.

But those automatic payments can add up to a hefty bill. The average consumer spends $273 a month on subscription services, according to a recent survey. Though each subscription seemed like a good idea when you signed up, you might now be paying for some that you no longer use. You could review your credit card statement and cancel them one by one — but a time-saving alternative is a subscription trimming app that helps manage them. These six subscription management tools can help save money and time.

Trim

Trim looks through your bank or credit card records to find recurring subscription charges, and it can then cancel any unused subscriptions for you. It can also be used to negotiate lower utility bills on your behalf and find better deals on insurance.

Cost: Trim doesn’t charge you for canceling your subscriptions, but does charge a lump sum of 15 percent of the amount the service saves you annually for successful bill negotiation. (You won’t be charged anything if no savings are generated.)

Availability: Trim isn’t available through Google Play or the Apple App Store. You can sign up using Google or Facebook logins, or you can enroll on the Trim website with an email address.

Truebill

Truebill is an app that monitors your credit card or bank statement, and it allows you to view and manage your subscriptions from a single dashboard. You can choose to cancel subscriptions on your own, or Truebill can do it for you if you’re signed up for its paid service.

You can also choose to pay for other Truebill services, such as one that helps lower your bills. The company charges you a fee that’s a percentage of the amount it helped you save.

Cost: The app is free to use, but if you want to have Truebill cancel subscriptions on your behalf, you’ll need to sign up for a premium subscription option, which costs $3-$12 a month.

Availability: Google Play (4.4 stars), Apple App Store (4.5 stars)

PocketGuard

The PocketGuard budgeting app connects to your bank account, and it then provides a snapshot of your income and expenses that can be viewed as a pie chart. You can also view a list of your bills and subscriptions, which you can use to identify and cancel any memberships you’re no longer using.

Another feature the app offers is a calculation of how much money you have left over after your monthly bills are paid, which can help you stick to your budget and save money.

Cost: Use of the app is free to view your credit card or bank account transactions. Additional features are available for a price, such as the ability to set savings goals and create unlimited budget categories. Paid memberships are available at $7.99 a month, $34.99 a year and $79.99 for a lifetime.

Availability: Google Play (3.8 stars), Apple App Store (4.7 stars)

Mint

Mint is a personal finance and budgeting app that allows you to view and monitor your credit cards, loans and investments. It can alert you when your subscription prices go up and identify ones you don’t use. A paid version available to Apple users lets you cancel subscriptions directly from the app.

With the basic version of the app, you can also track spending, create custom budgets, receive bill reminders and calculate your net worth. You’ll also have free access to your credit score and credit monitoring through TransUnion.

Cost: Many of Mint’s offerings cost nothing, and there is a premium option available to Apple users for $4.99 a month with no ads and a subscription cancellation service.

Availability: Google Play (4.4 stars stars), Apple App Store (4.8 stars)

Bobby

Unlike many other subscription management tools that offer various additional budgeting features, Bobby’s sole purpose is keeping track of your recurring subscription costs. You can choose from popular subscription services, or add custom ones — and the prices of popular ones automatically show up in the app. You can make the list earlier to read by setting the color of each item, as well as ordering the items any way you like. The app can also remind you when a bill is due.

Bobby doesn’t yet offer a version for Android users.

Cost: You’ll have access to a limited number of subscription listings for free. A 99-cent in-app purchase unlocks unlimited listings.

Availability: Apple App Store (4.7 stars)

Subby

Subby is an Android app that lists your subscriptions, the associated monthly charges and what credit card is billed for each one. You can add an unlimited number of subscriptions to the list. The app lists a grand total of your monthly charges, and you can have it alert you when bills are due. You can back up your subscriptions to the cloud using a Google Drive account.

Cost: Free, but you’ll have to put up with display ads. An ad-free version costs $2.99.

Availability: Google Play (4.2 stars)

You downloaded an app to manage your subscriptions, now what?

Once you’ve chosen the best app or service for you and signed up for it, get a clear, complete picture of your monthly subscriptions by making sure all of them are listed in the app. Decide whether you want to take advantage of any add-on features for a fee, such as the ability to have the service cancel subscriptions for you. Review your list periodically to make sure new subscriptions are added, and to determine if any of there are subscriptions you no longer use.

Bottom line

An app that provides a comprehensive list of your digital subscriptions can help make you aware of any that you’re no longer using, and it can save you the time of combing through your bank or credit card statements. Many are user friendly and free of charge, and some come with additional money management features for a nominal fee.