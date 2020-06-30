50 Mind Blowing Social Media Facts And A Must Watch Video

Social Media Day is observed annually on June 30th. In its short life, social media has redefined how people interact, communicate, and share with family, friends, and the world.
- With the launch of Friendster in 2002 and MySpace in 2003, social media became mainstream. Then 2004 brought the founding of the king of social media, Facebook.
- Twitter encouraged us to be succinct by posting our thoughts with fewer than 140 characters.
- When we express ourselves better through imagery, Instagram, and Flickr offer all the sharing we can handle.
- YouTube is the social place for everything from how-to to pop culture to what not to do with your fireworks on the 4th of July.
- For context, as of Dec 2019, total worldwide population is 7.8 billion
- The internet has 4.54 billion users
- There are 3.725 billion active social media users
- On average, people have 7.6 social media accounts
- The average daily time spent on social is 142 minutes a day
- 91% of retail brands use 2 or more social media channels
- 81% of all small and medium businesses use some kind of social platform
- Social media users grew by 328 million between October 2018 and October 2019.
- That works out at 10 new social media users per second.
- Facebook Messenger and Whatsapp handle 60 billion messages a day
- When asked 81% of teenagers felt social media has a positive effect on their lives
- $90bn was spent on social network advertising in 2019
- Only 20 Fortune 500 companies actually engage with their customers on Facebook, while 83% have a presence on Twitter
- People aged 55-64 are more than twice as likely to engage with branded content than those 28 or younger
- 78 percent of people who complain to a brand via Twitter expect a response within an hour
- Facebook now sees 8 billion average daily video views from 500 million users
- Every minute there are 400 new signups to join Facebook.
- US adults spend an average of 1 hour, 16 minutes each day watching video on digital devices
- Also in the US, there were 175.4m people watching digital video content
- 78% of people watch online videos every week, 55% watch every day
- Google processes 100 billion searches a month
- That’s an average of 40,000 search queries every second
- 60% of Google’s searches come from mobile devices
- By 2014, Google had indexed over 130,000,000,000,000 (130 trillion) web pages
- Facebook adds 500,000 new users every day; 6 new profiles every second
- 69% of all Americans are on Facebook
- 79% of all online US adults use Facebook
- There are an estimated 270 million fake Facebook profiles
- 30% of Americans get all of their news exclusively from Facebook – sorry, the “paper of record.” (source)
- The bird featured in Twitter’s iconic logo and branding is called Larry. Sadly, Larry wasn’t named after WordStream’s own Larry Kim, but rather legendary Boston Celtics forward Larry Bird. (source)
- 500 million people visit Twitter each month without logging in
- The average Twitter user has 707 followers, But 391 million accounts have no followers at all
- There are 500 million Tweets sent each day. That’s 6,000 Tweets every second
- The most influential person on Twitter is Taylor Swift, followed by Donald Trump
- The most followed Twitter account is Barack Obama’s.
- Almost half of all Twitter accounts – 44 % – have never sent a tweet.
- 300 hours of video are uploaded to Youtube every minute
- People now watch 1 billion hours of YouTube videos every day
- The average person watches 40 minutes of YouTube content a day
- There are 1bn Monthly Active Users on Instagram
- Over 95 million photos are uploaded each day
- There are 4.2 billion Instagram Likes per day
- LinkedIn has 650 million members
- The average CEO has 930 LinkedIn connections
- Over 3 million companies have created LinkedIn accounts
- Approximately 41% of millionaires use LinkedIn. (source)
