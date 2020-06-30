Home Today Is 50 Mind Blowing Social Media Facts And A Must Watch Video

50 Mind Blowing Social Media Facts And A Must Watch Video

By
SouthFloridaReporter.com
-

Social Media Day is observed annually on June 30th. In its short life, social media has redefined how people interact, communicate, and share with family, friends, and the world.

  1. With the launch of Friendster in 2002 and MySpace in 2003, social media became mainstream. Then 2004 brought the founding of the king of social media, Facebook.
  2. Twitter encouraged us to be succinct by posting our thoughts with fewer than 140 characters.
  3. When we express ourselves better through imagery, Instagram, and Flickr offer all the sharing we can handle.
  4. YouTube is the social place for everything from how-to to pop culture to what not to do with your fireworks on the 4th of July.
  5. For context, as of Dec 2019, total worldwide population is 7.8 billion
  6. The internet has 4.54 billion users
  7. There are 3.725 billion active social media users
  8. On average, people have 7.6 social media accounts
  9. The average daily time spent on social is 142 minutes a day
  10. 91% of retail brands use 2 or more social media channels
  11. 81% of all small and medium businesses use some kind of social platform
  12. Social media users grew by 328 million between October 2018 and October 2019.
  13. That works out at 10 new social media users per second.
  14. Facebook Messenger and Whatsapp handle 60 billion messages a day
  15. When asked 81% of teenagers felt social media has a positive effect on their lives
  16. $90bn was spent on social network advertising in 2019
  17. Only 20 Fortune 500 companies actually engage with their customers on Facebook, while 83% have a presence on Twitter
  18. People aged 55-64 are more than twice as likely to engage with branded content than those 28 or younger
  19. 78 percent of people who complain to a brand via Twitter expect a response within an hour
  20. Facebook now sees 8 billion average daily video views from 500 million users
  21. Every minute there are 400 new signups to join Facebook.
  22. US adults spend an average of 1 hour, 16 minutes each day watching video on digital devices
  23. Also in the US, there were 175.4m people watching digital video content
  24. 78% of people watch online videos every week, 55% watch every day
  25. Google processes 100 billion searches a month
  26. That’s an average of 40,000 search queries every second
  27. 60% of Google’s searches come from mobile devices
  28. By 2014, Google had indexed over 130,000,000,000,000 (130 trillion) web pages
  29. Facebook adds 500,000 new users every day; 6 new profiles every second
  30. 69% of all Americans are on Facebook
  31. 79% of all online US adults use Facebook
  32. There are an estimated 270 million fake Facebook profiles
  33. 30% of Americans get all of their news exclusively from Facebook – sorry, the “paper of record.” (source)
  34. The bird featured in Twitter’s iconic logo and branding is called Larry. Sadly, Larry wasn’t named after WordStream’s own Larry Kim, but rather legendary Boston Celtics forward Larry Bird. (source)
  35. 500 million people visit Twitter each month without logging in
  36. The average Twitter user has 707 followers,  But 391 million accounts have no followers at all
  37. There are 500 million Tweets sent each day. That’s 6,000 Tweets every second
  38. The most influential person on Twitter is Taylor Swift, followed by Donald Trump
  39. The most followed Twitter account is Barack Obama’s.
  40. Almost half of all Twitter accounts – 44 % – have never sent a tweet.
  41. 300 hours of video are uploaded to Youtube every minute
  42. People now watch 1 billion hours of YouTube videos every day
  43. The average person watches 40 minutes of YouTube content a day
  44. There are 1bn Monthly Active Users on Instagram
  45. Over 95 million photos are uploaded each day
  46. There are 4.2 billion Instagram Likes per day
  47. LinkedIn has 650 million members
  48. The average CEO has 930 LinkedIn connections
  49. Over 3 million companies have created LinkedIn accounts
  50. Approximately 41% of millionaires use LinkedIn. (source)

Sources:

National Day Calendar

Brand Watch

Word Stream

Promo Republic

YouTube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR