5 Ways To Save Money As Streaming Gets More Expensive

Subscribe for a few months, stream like crazy and quit (or pause)

With the Hollywood strikes stopping the production of many new shows, streaming services might not have as much stuff to keep you entertained month after month.

You could be better off subscribing to one streaming service for a while, watching what’s interesting to you and canceling. Then repeat with another streaming service.

You can always come back and subscribe again.

Netflix says it saves your account details and watch lists for 10 months if you want to cancel and return.

Other services including Hulu give you the choice to “pause,” which saves your shows and settings for something like a month or three.

Set a calendar reminder to cancel before the pause expires if you decide you want to cancel.

I keep browser bookmarks of shows I want to watch, organized by the streaming service they’re on, and rotate among the streaming services.

I subscribed to Hulu until I got bored with the stuff to watch, canceled and recently started a new subscription to Netflix.

Save browser bookmarks of streaming programs you want to watch, organized in a file for each service. (Washington Post illustration; Shira Ovide/The Washington Post)

(Tell me how you find the entertainment you want to watch and keep track of it all.)

