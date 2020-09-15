5 Ways Companies Can Help Their Employees Stay Safe and Be Healthier

As an employer, you should be looking at many ways of making your company one that your employees and jobseekers want to work at. This is known as being an employer of choice and means you can attract the best candidates for the jobs you have available. One of the best and easiest ways to attract this workforce is to create wellness programs that can benefit your employees and keep them safe and healthy. Here are a few easy and inexpensive ways of promoting wellness among your workforce.

Provide Your Employees with Flexibility

Would it surprise you to learn that until the COVID-19 pandemic this year, only 5% of American workplaces allowed for any sort of work from home program on a regular basis? It surely doesn’t come as much of a surprise. We have so many things we need to accomplish in our daily lives, particularly if we have kids that we need to look after. Workplaces are taking more and more notice of this and are more often allowing for flexible working hours or work at home programs. These programs greatly increase employee mental and physical health and happiness and lead to retaining your workforce for longer. Managing remote employees takes a shift in thinking by management, but it can be mutually beneficial in the long run.

Promote Social Interactions

Providing your employees with social spaces like break rooms and kitchens or a pool table to spend their breaks in with other employees promotes good relationships between colleagues and allows for valuable social time and collaboration between departments becomes commonplace.

If your employees are working remotely, why not provide virtual social time by hosting lunchtime general knowledge quizzes or similar games? Creating a work chat group on your collaboration platform where you share birthdays and accomplishments can also lead to a workforce that feel recognized and becomes happier employees.

Provide Healthy Snacks in Office Kitchens

Don’t just buy coffee and tea for your office kitchen for your staff. Stock a fruit bowl with fresh fruit and have a cafeteria or meal service that provides healthy and wholesome meals at lunchtime. If you have meetings that take place over breakfast or lunch, provide a good healthy meal for those in attendance. If you have vending machines or cafeterias, stock water and low-sugar or sugar-free options for drinks too.

Deliver Regular Safety Meetings

Update your staff and workforce often on areas of safety concerns in your office building in quick casual get-togethers. Sometimes they are called safety briefings. This is particularly important if you’re running a construction site or your work involves working on building sites. You can quickly cover topics like how to operate new tools safely, refreshers on safety procedures of evacuation procedures, correct personal protective equipment to use and similar topics.

Hold Lunchtime Workout Classes

If your workforce spends most of their time in an office chair behind a desk, you want to provide them adequate opportunity to get up and move around. Holding lunchtime workout classes that provide gentle training sessions for your staff to take part in, or sponsoring gym contracts and entering office teams into athletic events are not only team-building events, but they also encourage happier, healthier employees.

Getting your staff to think about their health might not be a mandate as an employer, but considering the health, safety and happiness of your staff makes your business an excellent place to work.