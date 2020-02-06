5 Top Tips on How to Win at Online Blackjack

“I like blackjack. I like the psychology of poker.” – Joshua Bell

The online gaming industry has grown exponentially since the advent of the smartphone. Current statistics show that there are 3.5 billion smartphone users worldwide. Another way to look at this statistic is to note that 45.12% of the global population have smartphones.

As an aside, it is interesting to note that there are circa 16% more people who own mobile phones than there are people who are smartphone owners. Thus, there are 3.5 billion people who have access to the Internet via their mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets.

Therefore, the target audience for a bona fide online gambling company has grown, and continues to grow, rapidly. Consequently, the question that must be asked and answered is how to play online blackjack safely and securely, while winning at the same time.

By way of answering this question, let’s consider the following tips:

Open an account with a reputable online gambling company

This is a vital starting point. There is a substantial amount of fraudulent activities going in the online space. And, should you sign up with a fraudulent company, you stand to lose your entire bankroll.

Thus, it is vital to open an account with a reputable online gambling company like Jackpot City.

The next question that can be asked is: “Why sign up with an online casino and not a brick and mortar casino?”

Well, the most straightforward answer to this question is to cite the latest severe weather events that occurred in Florida, Miami, and the Caribbean. On Tuesday, 28 January 2020, a magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck south of Cuba. The aftershocks were felt as far as Miami and the Cayman Islands where sinkholes were torn open.

Therefore, it is far safer to gamble from the comfort of your own home than going to a brick and mortar casino and run the risk of being injured in the ever-increasing severe weather events that seem to occur daily around the globe.

Choose an online space that provides a wide variety of Blackjack games

There are different varieties of online Blackjack games on offer. They include options like Pontoon Blackjack, American or Classical Blackjack, European Blackjack, and Blackjack Switch.

On the other hand, if you are new to online gambling, especially Blackjack, it is advisable to start with American Blackjack. It is also perhaps worth noting that American or Classical Blackjack is the most popular variant amongst the Canadian online gambling community.

Manage your bankroll carefully

While it is easy to get caught up in the thrill of online gaming, you must manage your bankroll correctly to ensure that you do not run out of money. As the quotation mentioned above by Joshua Bell, a world-famous violinist, Blackjack is an intriguing game. It is easy to lose track of time while you tackle the challenges of winning at one of the Blackjack variants.

Therefore, the rule of thumb with all gaming activities is to play with money you can afford to lose as gambling is a high-risk activity. Do not add any more money to your bankroll than what you can comfortably sustain. Otherwise, you could end up in serious financial trouble.

Take advantage of bonuses, especially sign-up bonuses

Casino sign-up bonuses aim to boost your bankroll; thereby, resulting in more value for money. You will also be able to play for longer with the same amount of cash. A small caveat here is that you must check the terms and conditions of the sign-up bonus. Otherwise, if you do not fulfill these conditions, you could end up losing a percentage of your bankroll.

Make use of Blackjack strategy tables

One of the primary benefits of online gambling versus going to a brick and mortar casino is that, when gambling online, you can use what is known as Blackjack strategy tables. They are designed to guide you when playing.

These tables indicate the optimum move that you can make for every hand that you are dealt. Sometimes, the actions you should take are clearly displayed; however, in other cases, the tables do not display any clear actions.

Therefore, you still need to think about how to play the game and not just rely on the strategy tables.