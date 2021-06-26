5 Top Health Benefits of Consuming Irish Sea Moss

Back in 2020, Kim Kardashian tweeted: “Sea moss smoothies are really good”. Other celebrities like Angela Yee, Styles P and Left Eye also swear by the health benefits of this magical natural element. Sea moss is commonly grown in parts of England. The main purpose is to extract carrageenan which is a binding agent for baked goods. Moss is also widely used in health supplements due to its range of benefits.

SEA MOSS and Bladderwrack Powder are extremely helpful in boosting metabolism, managing weight and maintaining thyroid health, according to experts at SEA MOSS Power. Further, moss contains multiple elements like calories, iodine, sugar, calcium, magnesium and iron, according to an article by Healthline. The best ones have zero chemicals and therefore minimal chances of side effects. Have a look at what it could do for your body.

1. Supports Gut Health

Adding algae to your diet has great benefits like supporting digestion. It contains high amounts of fiber which feed the gut bacteria to improves the health of the immune system and prevent constipation, according to an article by Medical News Today. In fact, sea vegetables act as a prebiotic that improves gut microbiota. Further, sea moss bladderwrack and burdock help the food pass smoothly through your system.

2. Boosts Energy Levels

Organic sea moss bladderwrack and burdock can instantly spike your energy quotient. The best pills are rich in multiple vitamins and minerals. These can create electrolytes to help the body handle stress. Subsequently, you start feeling all pumped up and rejuvenized. Further, it also contains a good amount of iron which can keep you full of energy.

3. Promotes Heart Health

One of the most basic bladderwrack sea moss benefits is to cure heartburns. The high content of vitamins and antioxidants makes it an effective remedy due to its anti-inflammatory properties. Seaweed can influence glycaemic control and lower blood lipids. This can eliminate the risks of heart diseases in people with type 2 diabetes, according to an article by National Center For Biotechnology Information. It is also a good source of fatty acids which can reduce atherosclerosis and thrombosis. These are crucial factors to reduce the risks of heart ailments.

4. Aids in Weight Management

Sea moss pills are an effective remedy for weight loss. It improves the metabolic system and the digestive system with the help of a component called citrulline-arginine. This is ideal to help you maintain a lean and healthy body. The best ones are also packed with fibers which can help you feel full. Subsequently, we tend to eat less which reduces the chances of fat accumulation in the body.

5. Manages Blood Sugar

Irish moss contains fucoxanthin. This is beneficial in regulating sugar levels and helps the body respond to insulin more effectively, according to an article by WebMD. Sea moss bladderwrack burdock benefits diabetic patients by preventing blood sugar crashes.

Pick a bottle of powder, capsules or pills from a trusted brand. This can ensure no scope for contamination. Consult a health professional before adding the supplements to your diet.