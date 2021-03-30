5 Tips to Make Moving Your Vehicle Easier

Moving can be a daunting and scary task. You have to decide if you are going to move your furniture, what things you want to keep or give away, and how much money you can invest in the move. Sometimes people actually forget to budget for moving their car because they are so distracted by the rest of the move process!

If you are in the throes of a move, you might be trying to figure out the best way to get your car sent to you at your new home. There are many ways to get your car shipped if you are not planning on driving it yourself.

If you need some guidance about the process of moving your vehicle, these 5 tips will make it easy for you to move your car without any stress or hassle!

Tips to Make Moving Your Vehicle Easier

Auto Transport Companies

This is the best place to look for a solution to make moving your vehicle easier. Auto transport companies know how to take care of your car and they can get your vehicle to you in a reasonable amount of time without you having to worry about the process in detail.

Not all auto transport companies are created equal, however, and you will want to be sure to do your research before you pick one to take your car to your new home. Make sure that you are able to access information about their insurance policy or policies that they have in place. You will also need to get a quote from them that includes all of your needs in detail.

Not every auto transport company will provide door-to-door service, so you should make sure that you pick a company that can handle this if you want the car brought directly to you. You should also inquire about what kind of transport vehicle will be hauling your car and what the turnaround times will be.

There is nothing worse than finding out that you won’t have your car on your first day of work or that your car was hauled on an open transport truck when you wanted it to be hauled in an enclosed trailer. Do your research and be sure to ask questions as needed.

Check That Your Insurance is up to Date

While a good car hauler will have insurance to cover a loss while your car is in their hands, when you move to a new state, you will have to re-insure your car in that state. You will have a grace period to get this done, but many people forget about the endpoint of their policy in their original location.

While most insurance companies will work with you if this slip-up has occurred, it is better to first make sure that your policy will not end while your car is in transit and then you will also need to have a plan to get your new policy bound when you are settled into your new home. Insurance can feel like a hassle until you need it, and then all this hard work becomes worth it.

Clean Out Your Car Before Shipping it

While this might seem like it’s a silly thing to worry about, it’s all too common for important documents or items to be left in a car that is sent out with a transport company. Always do a thorough car clean out before you hand it off to the company that is going to deliver it to your new home. If a travel document or a phone is left in your car when it is taken away by the transport company, you will not have access to it if you need it. This can cause major issues, especially if you are relocating to a different country and are sending your car later.

Plan Your Drive Carefully

If you are planning to drive to your new location, make sure that you plan your drive carefully. It is a common issue to have planned to take suitcases and items with you, only to find that they do not fit in your car. Another common issue that crops up, is cars that are not current on their maintenance breaking down on the drive.

Always make sure that your car has had its oil changed if needed and that it is healthy enough to make a long drive. It is never any fun to deal with a car that has broken down while you are also trying to handle the moving process.

Towing Your Car

Many people elect to tow their car behind a moving van when they relocate. This can be a perfectly good solution if you do not have enough drivers to have one person drive the car and another person drives the moving van. However, if you do not have any experience with hooking up a trailer or with hauling a car in this manner, it can get a bit dicey to do this yourself.

Always seek advice and help if you are not sure how to safely haul your car behind a larger vehicle like a small moving van. If you are not comfortable driving the moving van either, consider if this is the right choice for you to make for your move.

There is nothing worse than feeling like you are in over your head, and many people suddenly realize when they are on the road, that they wish they had not chosen to move their stuff and their car by themselves.