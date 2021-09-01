5 Tips For Keeping Healthy and Pain Free This Year

If you suffer from chronic pain, you will be glad to hear that there are things you can do to keep it in check as well as improve your health in general. With changing lifestyles come new challenges that need a proactive approach to make sure you are living your best. Read the five tips below to give you some tips to keep you healthy and pain-free this year.

Be Cognizant of Your Disease Risk Level

Different people have different levels of risk for different diseases, and knowing your risk level places you at an advantage because you can work to counter this risk. For instance, the people at a higher risk of getting severe flu are children up to five years of age as well as adults over 65 years of age. This information should be used to keep these age groups in environments with less likelihood of catching a case of the flu so that their overall health is good.

Sleep Well

The position in which you sleep can cause you chronic pain or take it away, so make sure to get some shut-eye in the right position. Sleeping on your stomach, for instance, can cause you both neck and back pain as well as put pressure on your joints and muscles. If this is the position you prefer to sleep in, try propping your forehead on a pillow to get breathing room and lie facedown to avoid straining your spine. You could also try getting a medium-firm or firm mattress, which will help a lot with persistent back pain.

Consider Physical Therapy

Physical therapy is a great non-invasive method to treat different types of pain for the long term. A few sessions each week can help you become more flexible and minimize your pain or even get rid of it altogether. Take some time to research good places to go for physiotherapy and ask around if you can. Because physical therapy can bring down treatment costs by up to 72%, it can save you a lot of time and money in the long term. Get referrals from people who have managed to improve their health with physical therapy and you will be glad you took the initiative.

Stretch and Exercise Regularly

While you may be working from home, this should not be a reason for you to sit in one position for long hours. Stretching regularly will help your muscles stay flexible and your joints supple so you don’t experience pain. Find a few simple exercise routines you can do at home as well and don’t let the fact that many gyms are not in session stop you from staying fit. Set aside a few minutes each day for exercising and you will be happy and healthy while working from home.

Ask Your Doctor About Alternative Treatments

Many treatment options exist, with more being perfected each new day. Ask your doctor if they can recommend alternative treatments for you to make sure that you are getting the best option according to a professional. With 85% of the cannabis consumed legally being used to treat pain, you would be surprised at the number of options currently available. Always seek the assistance of a qualified doctor rather than self-medicating without proper research, which could land you in more pain.

When times change, it is important to change with them so that you remain healthy and fit enough to take on life’s challenges. The remedy to chronic pain does not always have to be medication, so seek other options and deal with your pain effectively and non-invasively whenever possible.