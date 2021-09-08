5 Tips For Increasing Your Self-Confidence

Self-confidence is a vital aspect of our everyday life. It influences how we see ourselves, the decisions we make and how we relate to the world. Despite whether someone is naturally confident or timid, at one point, most people have struggled with self-confidence. Either way, a healthy degree of self-confidence can help you in your social, professional, and personal life. Here are a few tips to boost your self-confidence.

Take Care of Your Smile

One of the first things that people notice about you is your smile. If you are not confident with your smile, there are many ways to improve it. Some foods and drinks like coffee and red wine plus tobacco can discolor your teeth. Fortunately, there are many teeth whitening products in the market that you can try for a whiter and brighter smile.

According to an AACD survey, almost all adults surveyed (99.7%) agreed that a healthy smile is vital in any social setting. It gives the perception that you are friendly and approachable, thus improving your social skills. Whether it is veneers that you need or dental cosmetic surgery, whatever helps boost your confidence, go for it.

Practice Positive Self-Talk

Practicing positive self-talk can help overcome self-doubt and enhance your esteem. Try and kill the negative self-talk that is constantly telling you you cannot handle it or something is too hard. Sometimes our thoughts are driven by fear, which convinces us that something is difficult when it is not. The next time you are in a conflicting situation, try and be positive.

For instance, if you are about to speak in front of a big crowd. Instead of telling yourself, you hate public speaking, remind yourself that each person has their strengths and weaknesses, and this is something you can overcome.

Exercise Regularly

Exercise can be a great tool to boost one’s self-confidence. Unfortunately, most people hardly make time for small exercises. For instance, only about 5% of adults take part in 30 minutes of physical activity daily, and only one in every three adults gets the required amount of physical activity weekly. This can be due to busy schedules or a lack of motivation. However, exercise has been known to improve one’s body image and health in general.

When the body image improves, people tend to feel more confident about themselves. Therefore, create time in your schedule for at least a 30-minute walk or any other physical activity you are comfortable with and watch your confidence grow.

Avoid Comparing Yourself to Others

In the world of social media, it has become easier to compare ourselves to others. Comparing your looks, family, house, salary, or car to what your Facebook friends have, makes it look like others are doing better than you. The problem with comparison is that it tends to demotivate you, making you feel like you are not doing life the right way, lowering your self-confidence. Consider having a gratitude journal that helps you focus on the positive things in your life. With time, your esteem will grow, and you will feel more confident about your life.

Fake It Till You Make It

This is an effective strategy to get out of your comfort zone and try things that you assumed you were incapable of. For instance, if you are uncomfortable with public speaking, you can fake courage and make that presentation. A straightforward hack of faking it till you make it is through smiling, even if you are forcing it. It will help lift your mood. You can also try striking a power pose by lifting your chin and chest and rolling your shoulders back and down.

Your body language combined with tone accounts for around 93% of how people perceive you even before finishing your last sentence. Therefore, try these body cues as they will become a part of you with time, increasing your self-confidence.

Self-confidence has a significant impact on how we perceive ourselves, which also affects our moods and how we relate to others. Therefore, try some of these tips, if not all, and with time, your self-confidence will improve.