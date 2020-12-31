5 Tips for Dealing With Pain Naturally

Suffering through any kind of pain is, well, simply put, a pain in the neck. Knowing how you can alleviate this pain makes it a bit more bearable, though.

Let’s look at five tips for naturally dealing with pain.

1. Yoga

If you are suffering from pain that is essentially caused by your muscles (like pain in your back or in your neck), yoga is an incredible way to manage it and ultimately get rid of it.

It’s simply amazing for all the times your body feels a bit achy and stiff. Depending on the cause, it can even help with headaches, as it will get your blood flowing and relax you.

Make sure you start with a professional who can show you how each position is supposed to feel. Be careful with stretching and listen to your body to avoid additional pain.

2. Meditation

While meditation won’t actually make the pain go away (at least not every time), it can still do a lot to help.

However, it will take practice. Learning how to steady your breath and your thoughts will take some time, but don’t give up after a couple of sessions. Try doing some guided meditation sessions, especially as you are just getting started.

3. Acupuncture

Acupuncture is not something you can do at home, but it’s definitely another great way to relieve pain and stress, especially headaches, pain caused by arthritis, and back pain.

Make sure you find an acupuncture specialist whom you can trust and feel relaxed with. The sensation of the procedure is quite different than anything else you’re likely to have experienced, so knowing you are in safe hands will help.

4. Herbs

Our ancestors have been using all kinds of herbs to manage pain over the centuries. Most of these herbs still have those same pain-relieving capabilities to this day.

For example, ginger is a great way to manage your pain. You can take it in your tea or a smoothie, and you won’t even feel like you’re drinking medicine.

Turmeric is also great for pain relief, and so are black pepper and capsaicin. If you have a toothache, you might try some clove oil on it.

You can also try taking kratom, which can help not only manage your pain but also improve your mood and help you treat sleep difficulties. Before you start taking it, learn more about its uses and dosages to make sure you’re making the most of its benefits.

5. Reflexology

Reflexology is another form of pain management that you won’t be able to try at home but that can help you unwind and reduce your pain.

Still not as popular as acupuncture and other alternative treatments that have found their way into our culture, reflexology is a type of massage involving the hands and feet. Although not enough research has yet been done on the practice, those who attend regular sessions claim their pain has improved and that they feel much more relaxed.

Final Thoughts

If you suffer from chronic pain, or if you get a lot of headaches or muscle aches, especially if they are caused by bad posture, try one of the remedies we’ve listed above that focuses on moving or manipulating the body.

You can also reach for some of our herb recommendations, as they’ve been proven to work by centuries of use. However, make sure you read up on any possible interactions with your regular medication before you proceed.