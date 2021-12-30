5 Things You Must Do When In Tulum!

Tulum is a town in Mexico that lies on the Caribbean coastline. There are many fun and adventurous things to do in Tulum, thanks to the beautiful beaches, historic ruins, exquisite restaurants, and unique places to visit in town. Plus, companies like sobevillas.com can provide luxurious places to stay on your vacation.

You will not have anything short of a miraculous time while in this city, which is why we have broken down the list to the five things you must do when in Tulum to give you a good start on the first time you visit.

1) Soak Up the Sun on Tulum Beach

Tulum beach has a lot to offer with striking white sand, turquoise water, and eye-opening sunsets and sunrises, depending on whether you are an early riser or a night owl. There are three public beaches you can visit, and they are Las Palmas, Playa Paraiso, and Playa Ruinas. Each beach is just as beautiful as the other, and you can enjoy calm waters with breathtaking scenes of the open water. You can just sit on the beach and get your daily intake of Vitamin D or hit the water (or both!).

2) Visit the Beautiful Cenotes

Cenotes are beautiful freshwater underworlds that are all around the Yucatan Peninsula. You can take a dive or a leisurely swim and bask in the glory of the views of limestone rocks and lush jungles. These cenotes were regarded as the getaway to communicating with the gods in ancient Mayan culture. There are several open and semi-open cenotes you can explore while in Tulum including Dos Ojos, Calavera, Casa Cenote, and Casa Tortuga. It is encouraged to take snorkeling gear with you to dive deep into the depth of these cenotes and explore their vastness.

3) Explore the Ancient Mayan Ruins

There are many ancient Mayan ruins around Tulum, and if you are into history, you will not want to miss exploring them! The ancient ruins were built in 250-900 A.D. and have stood for centuries, which makes them all more awe-inspiring to visit. There are several ancient Mayan ruins you can visit including Tulum, Coba, Muyil, among many others.

4) Eat at a Nice Restaurant

There are many great fine dining restaurants on the beach to enjoy in Tulum and more casual dining around town. You can enjoy everything from seafood, Mexican food, and thirst-quenching cocktails. The restaurants on Tulum are said to be some of the best people have experienced. There are several restaurants you can visit on Tulum beach for the nicest experience including, MEZE, Hartwood, and Rosa Negra. If you are trying to spend more casually, then the restaurants in town to hit are Taqueria Honorio, Palma Central, and Bonita.

5) Explore the Town by Car

Of course, a trip would be wasted without exploring the sights of the town, and the best way to do that is by car. You can explore Tulum by means of public transportation but renting a car gives you the freedom to explore the cities around Tulum, as well. You can visit Merida and dance the night away. Merida is known as the cultural capital of the peninsula, so it is definitely worth exploring while in Tulum. Izamal is a town that has deep roots in the culture and religion of the Mayans, plus the town center is bright yellow, which can be interesting for a photoshoot or two!

When in Tulum, these are the things to have on your list of things to do.