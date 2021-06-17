5 Things to Look for When Buying a Family Car

The family is growing, so it’s time to start looking for a new vehicle. What you’re likely realizing, however, is that there’s more to looking for a family car than just finding something you’ll enjoy driving.

It’s important to keep the whole family in mind, as this is a car that’s going to be driven frequently and going to need to be flexible enough to drive to work or take the kids on a road trip. Some of the biggest things to look for when buying a family car include the following.

Car Seat Anchor Points

How many car seats can fit in the back seat? It’s usually a good idea to make sure at least three will fit. Even if you only have one kid, if you have another in the future or you’re driving somewhere with a friend and their kids, you’re going to need space to hook up the car seats. Cars with anchors for three car seats mean there’s plenty of room for the kids, so you don’t have to worry about their safety.

Cargo Space Available

From strollers to diaper bags and more, there’s a lot that needs to be taken from place to place, especially if your kids are still young. Make sure the vehicle chosen has plenty of cargo space, so everything is going to fit. If possible, bring the stroller to the car dealership and see how it’s going to fit in the car and how much space is leftover for the diaper bag, groceries, and anything else you may have in the car.

The Number of Doors

While a small two-door car was perfect when it was just the two of you, it’s not going to be any fun trying to get a car seat in and out of a two-door car. Then, consider trying to do that when the baby’s sleeping. Instead, go for a four-door car if you’re looking for the perfect family car. You’ll have a much easier time getting everyone in and out.

Road Trip Comfort

Whether you plan on driving across the country or you’re just taking a short trip to a city an hour or two away, comfort is important. Vehicles like the Jeep Grand Cherokee include the latest in technology, including a 4G wi-fi hotspot, so your kids can be entertained the whole trip.

Added Safety Features

How safe is the vehicle you’re looking at? Look for the latest in safety technology, high test ratings compared to other vehicles, the number and placement of airbags, and more. Also, look for vehicles with reverse cameras and other safety features that help make sure you and your family are as safe as possible wherever you go.

Picking out a new family car is different from just buying the car you’ve had your eye on. You’ll need to keep the family in mind so you don’t make mistakes like buying a car that doesn’t have enough cargo space.