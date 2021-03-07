5 Snack Ideas For Those With Diabetes

This snack consists of raw, fresh vegetables and chickpea-based hummus. A 2016 review notes that chickpeas are low on the glycemic index (GI). The glycemic index ranks the number of carbohydrates in foods from zero to 100. The higher the number of carbohydrates a food has, the more a person’s blood sugar will rise. High GI foods can cause harmful blood sugar spikes in people with diabetes. Additionally, some studies suggest that chickpea-based hummus can: improve glycemic control

lower glycemic responses by slowing down the rate that the body absorbs carbohydrates

reduce the effects of foods that have a higher GI A person can use vegetables, such as carrots, bell peppers, and radishes, to dip in the hummus. According to a 2017 study in the Journal of Nutritional Therapeutics, vitamin C can help control type 2 diabetes. The study also states that carrots score highly on the Aggregate Nutrient Density Index (ANDI), which scores vegetables based on how many nutrients they provide per calorie. Raw carrots are very low on the GI, which means that they will not cause the blood sugar levels to spike. A 2015 article notes that bell peppers also are rich in vitamin C. The concentration of vitamin C increases with the ripeness of the bell pepper. Red peppers are the ripest and green the least ripe. This means that red bell peppers contain higher amounts of vitamin C. Here are some hummus recipes to try: healthy hummus

best hummus recipe Learn about other foods that contain vitamin C here.

2. Avocado on toast

A person can spread avocado on whole grain crackers or toast for a healthy snack. Approximately 1 cup of avocado, mashed or pureed, contains: 19.6 grams (g) of carbohydrates

1.52g of sugar

15.4g of fiber

33.7g of fat, with only 4.89g of saturated fat

368 calories Avocados contain high amounts of fiber and low amounts of sugar, carbohydrates, and saturated fat. All of which is beneficial for those with diabetes. Learn more about avocado and diabetes here. 3. Apple slices and almond butter

An 18g portion of almonds contains: 104 calories

3.88g of carbohydrates

2.25g of fiber

48.4g of calcium

0.783g of sugar

3.81g of protein An older 2010 study stated that eating nuts might lower insulin levels. A more recent 2017 study found that consuming almonds daily may have a positive effect on controlling blood sugar levels. However, nuts can contain high amounts of calories. If a person is losing weight as a part of their diabetes management plan, they should be careful of how many nuts they eat per day. Learn more about almonds and diabetes here.

5. Cheese and whole grain crackers Cheese contains low amounts of carbohydrates. According to USDA’s FoodData Central, Cheddar cheese contains 0.22 g per 9g. This means that it is low on the GI scale. As a result, cheese should not cause a person’s blood sugar levels to rise quickly. According to a 2013 study, dairy products, such as cheese, may also reduce a person’s insulin resistance because it contains vitamin D. The study notes that vitamin D can: slow down the genes that are involved in insulin resistance

enhance the insulin receptor expression

enhance insulin responsiveness

have a direct effect on insulin secretion According to a 2020 study, diets containing high amounts of fiber are important in managing diabetes. The study notes that a person with diabetes should consume 35g of dietary fiber per day. A practical way to do this would be to consume whole grain foods over refined grain products. A person should choose whole grain crackers. Learn more about the health benefits of whole grains here.

Foods to avoid

According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), a person with diabetes should limit their intake of the following foods: fried food

food high in saturated fat or trans fat

food high in salt

baked goods, such as pastries

candy

ice cream

drinks with added sugar, such as soda, juice, and energy drinks The NIDDK also recommend that a person limits the amount of alcohol they drink. Alcohol can cause the body’s blood sugar levels to drop too much if a person uses insulin or takes diabetes medication.

Why people with diabetes need to watch what they eat? People with diabetes need to be careful with the types of food they eat because their bodies store sugar from food in the bloodstream. According to the NIDDK, this is because the body does not make enough insulin or is resistant to insulin, which is a hormone responsible for allowing sugar to enter cells, which they use for energy. When there is not enough insulin or cells do not respond well to insulin, the body stores sugar in the bloodstream instead. High blood sugar levels can cause a variety of health conditions, such as: eyesight conditions

nerve damage

heart attack

stroke

kidney conditions A person with diabetes will need to be aware of the GI of the different foods they eat. The GI shows how quickly blood sugar levels rise after eating certain foods. Foods that are low in sugar and refined carbohydrates but high in fiber, vitamins, and healthy fats, can make excellent snacks for people with diabetes. If a person aims to lose weight as part of their diabetes management plan, they should be aware that some healthy foods, such as nuts, can be high in calories. Learn more about the best ways to lose weight with diabetes here. Summary