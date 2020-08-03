5 Reasons Why Homeowners Use Asphalt Roofing

Florida also called the Sunshine State has its benefits. Though the state is blessed with abundant sunshine all through the year, the scorching temperatures and blistering heat often take a toll on your roof. As long as the roof exists above their head, homeowners seldom think about roof repair or replacement. As far as materials are concerned, people in Orlando prefer asphalt roofing for a host of reasons including color, variety, texture, shingle shape, and roof appeal.

According to an article published on Huffpost.com, asphalt shingle is a preferred choice among homeowners because they are affordable, easy to install, and appealing. Therefore, read on to learn about the five benefits of asphalt shingles for your roof.

Variety

Asphalt shingles are one-off and look much different from the other houses in your neighborhood due to its singular shape. Give your home a tidy, smooth, and consistent look with long, rectangle-shaped asphalt shingles and that too, in a flat edge-to-edge arrangement.

You can also consider overlying asphalt shingles that look comparatively consistent yet look as if having different shades due to its three-dimensional overlapped impact. Besides, jagged-bordered and naturally appealing shingles are also a preferred choice of Floridians in Orlando.

Aesthetic appeal

You will find this roofing material in a plethora of colors to complement the look, feel, and style of your Orlando home. Yes, you can match the asphalt shingles to the color scheme of your house. There are other aesthetic benefits as well. There are asphalt shingles that imitate the look and feel of cedar, slate, as well as sequoia wood. You can ask any roofing Gainesville Fl, contractors to help you choose asphalt shingles that best match the style and architecture of your house.

Easy on your wallet

Repairing your home roof or complete replacement is expensive. Then, asphalt roofing is extremely cost-effective offering great value for your money. If you work with a professional roofing contractor, they will offer precise and upfront payment or pricing choices, some even provide financing options for homeowners looking for a roof repair or replacement.

Long-lasting

Asphalt shingles are reliable and durable roofing materials that last for up to three decades if installed by trained contractors. The longevity of this roofing material is due to its perfect weight, as asphalt shingles are neither too heavy nor too light. When your roof is lightweight, it has no uplift issues, while heavy roofing systems call for no strengthening.

Asphalt shingles protect your home from leakage as well as wind and fire, when set up with fiberglass matting, especially in Orlando, where high winds and storms are common.

Keeps your home quiet

Quality and first-rate asphalt shingles help in keeping your home quiet, a relaxing abode, which is essential when you come after a day’s hard work. Your rooms remain quiet even if there is noise outside the property.

Wrapping up

Now that you know about the many benefits of asphalt shingles, there are more reasons to opt for the same. Keep your home protected, quiet, and attractive with this roofing material.