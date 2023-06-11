5 Reasons South Florida Homeowners Are Installing Energy Efficient Windows

The South Florida heat can sometimes become unbearable, making it a challenge to enjoy the outdoors. On the other hand, staying home means keeping your home as cool as possible to keep your body comfortable. One of the best ways to do this is by installing energy-efficient windows. They help reduce heat gain by blocking the sun’s harmful rays while giving your home natural light. Energy-efficient windows help promote sustainable living and reduce energy bills by reducing the energy required to cool your home.

According to Energy Star, Energy Star windows can help homeowners save up to $465 every year when replacing single-pane windows. The average savings range between $126 to $465. Many homeowners in Florida are considering installing energy-efficient windows to save money and stay comfortable.

1. Save Money

According to the US Department of Energy, energy-efficient windows are essential for new and existing homes in Florida. Heat loss and heat gain through your windows are responsible for 25%-30% of residential heating and cooling energy use. How much you save depends on various factors, such as your home size, local climatic conditions, the number of panes, and the utility rates in your area. According to Energy Star, the Energy Star-certified windows can help you save about 12% on energy bills annually.

You will save between $101 and $583 annually if it’s a single-pane window. If the windows are double-pane, savings estimates range between $27- $197 per year. The natural light provided by the energy-efficient windows also means you won’t need the lights until night time, which also saves you money.

2. Reduce HVAC Costs

Your HVAC system is the primary cooling system in your home. If heat enters your home through your windows and doors, the system will likely overwork to keep the temperatures comfortable. When it overworks, your system can wear out quickly or break down, which leads to expensive repairs or replacement. Since your HVAC system is your home’s second-largest energy consumer, you want to ensure it is as efficient as possible.

3. Improve Comfort in All Seasons

According to the US Department of Energy, your home can be 30% more energy efficient if you add caulking and insulation around your windows and doors. While you may rely on your HVAC system and fans to keep your home cooler, you can enjoy long-term comfort in your home. You can sit by the windows and enjoy the view outside. The best thing about energy-efficient windows is that they work for the winter and summer seasons. Have you ever sat in front of a window and started sitting because the heat from the sun was pouring in on you? The same way heat enters your home in summer is the same way cold enters your home in winter. Energy-efficient windows help heat loss and heat gain, keeping your home comfortable.

4. Increased Light

Instead of using blinds, tints, and heavy curtains to block the sun from entering your home and increasing heat, energy-efficient windows allow you to enjoy the light without heat. That means you can enjoy your outdoor views as usual without worrying about your home getting too hot.

5. Increase Home Resale Value

If you’re looking to buy a home in Florida, you will likely go for a house with energy-efficient windows. In addition to helping you save on energy bills, installing energy-efficient windows directly impacts your home’s value. While buyers may not see it immediately, you can always point it out. According to Remodeling Magazine, the average national return on investment is 69.5% higher than other midrange house projects. That means you will sell your home reasonably if you invest in energy-efficient windows.

Energy-efficient windows do more than keep you comfortable. They are a thoughtful addition to your home’s energy-efficient plan. Now that you know their benefits, it’s time to install yours.